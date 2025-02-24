MK party to picket when Zanzou club bouncer appears in court

MK party's Flora Mahlangu described the incident at Zanzou as inhumane.

The police are seen outside Zanzou nighclub in Hatfield, Pretoria, on 18 February 2025, after videos emerged of showing extreme violence and torture perpetrated by the nightclub bouncers against patrons. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen

Members of the Tshwane uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) party are expected to picket at the Pretoria Magistrate’s Court this week for the first appearance of a man linked to footage of five young men allegedly being tortured and sexually violated at Zanzou nightclub in Hatfield.

Last week, MK members picketed outside the club.

MK party Tshwane coordinator Flora Mahlangu described the incident at Zanzou as inhumane. She said Zanzou and all its other clubs should be shut down immediately.

“The owner of the building is not even a South African, but he was given a licence to trade in our country where we don’t even have access to such things,” she said.

“As a mom, as an aunt and a South African in a democracy, I find it unfair. Something needs to be done; our government is failing us. We better have the government take care of us as South Africans first.”

ALSO READ: Police investigate alleged abuse at Zanzou nightclub as protests erupt

Mahlangu said it was concerning that an outsider, or foreigner, could come to South Africa and “ruin the lives of our youth”.

“Police are doing a good job. Police should arrest the owner; justice must be served,” she said.

The nightclub in Hatfield has been closed since the video trended on social media platforms.

National police spokesperson Brigadier Brenda Muridili confirmed that a Congolese national, aged 41, was arrested in Yeoville in connection with the case.

“JMPD officials were conducting patrols in the area when they noticed the man resembling one of the Hatfield Club bouncers they had seen on videos circulating on social media.

“They stopped the man and upon satisfying themselves that he indeed was the one they had seen on the videos, they placed him under arrest and detained him at a police station,” she said.

ALSO READ: Suspect linked to Zanzou nightclub assault and torture arrested in Yeoville

Muridili said family violence, child protection and sexual offences officers were notified after the cases were handed over for further investigation.

The suspect has been charged with compelled rape, assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm and crimen injuria. He was also linked with two other cases which have been registered.

Police are also calling on a man who claims to be a former bouncer at the nightclub who goes by the name Pablo on social media, to also come forward to assist police with investigations.

NOW READ: Gauteng Liquor Board suspends Zanzou nightclub’s operating licence