Mkhwanazi ad hoc committee could head to Gauteng for Cat Matlala

There is a hall at the correctional facility where Matlala is being held that can accommodate the committee’s public hearings.

Parliament’s ad hoc committee, established to investigate claims of criminal infiltration, corruption, and political interference within South Africa’s justice system, is considering travelling to Gauteng to hear testimony from alleged “Big Five” cartel member, Vusimuzi “Cat” Matlala.

The committee met virtually on Monday to deliberate on and adopt an interim progress report outlining its work so far.

This special committee was created following serious allegations made by KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) Police Commissioner Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi during a press briefing on 6 July, where he alleged the existence of a criminal network that has infiltrated law enforcement and intelligence agencies.

Since the start of public hearings on 7 October, the committee has heard evidence from several high-profile witnesses, including Mkhwanazi, National Police Commissioner Fannie Masemola, Police Minister Senzo Mchunu, former Minister Bheki Cele, and suspended Deputy National Police Commissioner Shadrack Sibiya.

Other key witnesses who have appeared include Deputy Police Ministers Cassel Mathale and Polly Boshielo, Acting Police Minister Firoz Cachalia, and Investigating Directorate Against Corruption (Idac) head Andrea Johnson.

National Director of Public Prosecutions (NDPP), Shamila Batohi, is scheduled to testify on Tuesday, followed by Mchunu’s Chief of Staff, Cedrick Nkabinde, who will appear on Thursday and Friday.

Mkhwanazi ad hoc committee seeks final extension

During Monday’s session, committee chairperson and ANC MP Soviet Lekganyane told members that while the report would be considered, a formal request for an extension would be submitted to National Assembly Speaker Thoko Didiza.

“It’s going to be the last extension,” he said.

The committee’s deadline was originally 31 October, but was extended to 28 November.

Lekganyane confirmed he would meet with Didiza and Parliament’s House Chairperson for Committees, Cedric Frolick, on Wednesday to discuss the matter further.

Who else will testify?

He added that the committee would finalise its list of remaining witnesses next week.

Content adviser Nicolette van Zyl-Gous presented the interim report, listing upcoming witnesses such as Crime Intelligence head Dumisani Khumalo, forensic investigator Paul O’Sullivan, whistle-blower Patricia Mashele, KZN’s Serious and Violent Crime head William Sipho Kunene, Ekurhuleni Metro Police Department (EMPD) deputy chief Julius Mkhwanazi, and businessman Oupa “Brown” Mogotsi.

No dates have yet been confirmed.

“As the preparation and presentation of witness testimony takes time, the committee does not envisage that it will complete hearing witness’ testimony before 28 November,” she said.

Van Zyl-Gous also noted that the committee would also need time to evaluate all evidence and public submissions before drafting its conclusions and recommendations.

“The committee intends to meet to discuss the appropriate response to the submissions and, having done so, may wish to call some submitters to appear before it to give oral evidence.”

MPs debate timeline and witnesses

ANC MP Khusela Sangoni-Diko supported the request for an extension, but insisted on setting a clear deadline.

“It can’t be in perpetuity that we run this ad hoc committee,” Sangoni-Diko said.

EFF MP Leigh-Ann Mathys questioned why certain witnesses, such as human rights activist Mary de Haas, were not listed.

“Once we finalise these witnesses, then we can do the public participation separately,” Mathys said.

Parliamentary legal advisor Andile Tetyana clarified that de Haas is expected to testify on 18 November, followed by Deputy National Police Commissioner Tebello Mosikili on 19 November.

Three other police officials are due to appear on 20, 21, and 25 November, while Matlala – one of the central figures in Mkhwanazi’s allegations – is scheduled for 26 to 28 November.

Tetyana also mentioned that Mogotsi is expected to testify before the Madlanga Commission, highlighting a scheduling conflict.

“We have got a clash of dates there,” he told MPs.

Logistics for Cat Matlala’s testimony

Lekganyane explained that the committee was awaiting official confirmation regarding Matlala’s appearance since he is currently held at Kgosi Mampuru Correctional Centre in Gauteng on attempted murder charges.

“The senior counsel is making arrangements with the legal team to have virtual consultations with Mr Matlala.

“The security team of Parliament went to Pretoria to the correctional services facility where he is [held] to make an assessment whether the committee can go and conduct its hearings there or whether the committee will have to do virtual hearings,” he said.

He added that a revised witness schedule would be issued once the extension was approved.

“I know somebody may ask why General Khumalo and Brown Mogotsi is not here on the list coming this week and next week. The consultations have not been made with them.

“After we wrote letters, the person who was very quick to respond to say ‘I want to come’ was Mr Matlala, but he was also asking questions about where he is sleeping in Cape Town [and] he doesn’t want to be transported by the police.”

Lekganyane said the matter was now with the legal team for guidance.

“The same with Brown Mogotsi when we wrote to him, he asked us more or less the same questions about his security… and who is paying for his transportation and accommodation to Cape Town.”

He indicated that Mogotsi had been told security arrangements were outside Parliament’s purview; however, the national legislature could handle his transport and accommodation.

“There are no difficulties on the part of these witnesses to appear before the committee, it’s just to sort out those logistics, have the extension and then we can always have revised proposals as to when consultations can be concluded and when their appearance can be scheduled.”

Sangoni-Diko supported travelling to Pretoria if needed.

“I think we had established a principle right at the beginning that we would not be having virtual hearings, so if the best way to secure the witness is to travel to Pretoria.”

Rudzani Mpilo, who was part of a delegation that visited the Pretoria prison last Friday, confirmed that the facility can accommodate the hearing.

He said the team assessed the venue’s hall, ablution facilities, internet stability, parking, catering, and ICT infrastructure.

“The findings on our end suggest that they do have an adequate facility that hosts up to 400 people,” Mpilo told MPs.

Calls for efficiency and security

ANC Chief Whip Mdumiseni Ntuli proposed that political parties reconsider the witness list to streamline proceedings and possibly allow some witnesses to submit written affidavits instead.

“I’m making that proposal because I think our work is receiving very good traction in society, but the longer we take, the more on it there would be fatigue,” Ntuli said.

DA MP Dianne Kohler-Barnard urged stronger security for witnesses, citing threats made against Johnson and the recent kidnapping and assault of IDAC head of investigations, Matthew Sesoko.

His official laptop and cellphone were stolen during the attack on Friday night near Rabie Ridge, east of Midrand, following Johnson’s earlier testimony.

“As it comes to an end, things are going to be hotter and hotter as people want to protect information.

“I fear lives might be lost at some stage, so I think we need to be very careful that nothing happens on our turf,” Kohler-Barnard said.

IFP MP Albert Mncwango supported the idea of consolidating witness testimonies while in Pretoria to “kill more birds with one stone.”

