Malema asks if Mchunu and Cele are being investigated for Matlala tender

Advocate Andrea Johnson, head of the Investigating Directorate Against Corruption (Idac), told the ad hoc committee parliamentary comiittee on Thursday there were several politicians and Saps officials implicated in the investigation into the awarding of the R360 million Medicare24 Tshwane contract to Vusimuzi “Cat” Matlala.

IDAC received a referral from the Saps risk audit division on 16 February 2025.

“This is not the first time we have received referrals. There are many matters at Idac, where one is looking at corruption, PFMA contraventions and fraud related to the supply chain management component of the Saps,” said Johnson.

“We have cases where even the head of supply chain is facing criminal charges, as well as several other high-ranking police officials. There are several investigations at Idac that relate to police corruption and more so the supply chain and procurement component.”

Johnson said Idac is not investigating Matlala as a service provider, but is investigating the tender itself.

“We have criminal investigations against Saps members and other service providers where the supply chain management process was circumvented and corruption or fraud, or PFMA contraventions took place.

“In February, this was the first time that we received a referral for Matlala as a potential suspect either in fraud, corruption or, together with Saps officials, contraventions of the PFMA.”

Matlala investigation

When Matlala was arrested in May, Idac became even more interested in the case amid reports that his devices had been seized.

“We were afraid that the devices would get lost or that data would be compromised, and we were also not aware of who seized the items. Idac first went to a judge and obtained cyber warrants and search warrants, and then we checked with the DPCI and they informed us that they were not aware.

“We were then able to engage the office of the national polic commissioner, who indicated that the phones were seized by the PKTT and that he would arrange through [Dumisani] Khumalo for the devices to be made available.

“During the course of the day, a police officer, we assume from the PKTT, availed himself of two cellphones and they were still on. We had a cyber expert on standby for the download of the cellphones.

“The official remained in the room; investigators from Idac, who were dealing with the matter, were also present. The cellphones were downloaded and put back in the bag and handed to the official. To date, what we have is data.”

Johnson said the cyber expert informed the officials in the room that there were “gaps” in the data that had been downloaded.

“It became apparent that data had been deleted,” she said.

Politicians implicated

Johnson said the Idac investigation into the tender continues and there are “many persons” implicated. These include Saps, Matlala and his associates.

EFF leader Julius Malema asked if suspended police minister Senzo Mchunu and former police minister Bheki Cele were among those implicated.

“It would be irresponsible to mention who the potential suspects are until we get to evidence. Honourable Malema, I have learned that you can throw a name out there and then follow what you think is an investigative path, but it does not amount to evidence. It would be irresponsible, as you would cause irreparable harm. But what I can say is that there are several people implicated,” Johnson said.

“Are there politicians that you are looking at?” continued Malema.

“That is correct.”

In his testimony, Mchunu denied knowing Matlala and the allegations that he funded his ANC presidential campaign. Cele knows Matlala, but said they were not friends.

