JUST IN: Julius Mkhwanazi and ex-girlfriend granted bail in precious stones theft case

Mkhwanazi is also facing charges in two other cases.

Suspended Ekurhuleni Metropolitan Police Department (EMPD) deputy chief, Julius Mkhwanazi, along with his former romantic partner, will be released from custody after being granted bail.

Mkhwanazi and a Johannesburg Metropolitan Police Department (JMPD) officer, identified as Witness K, returned to the dock before the Johannesburg Magistrate’s Court on Tuesday, 21 July 2026.

The case resumed as part of ongoing bail proceedings, following their detention at Germiston Police Station overnight.

The pair were arrested last Friday on charges of conspiracy to commit robbery, fraud and robbery with aggravating circumstances.

They are the latest individuals to be linked to the case.

EMPD officers Adrian MacKenzie and Kersha-Leigh Stols were previously granted bail of R5 000 each, while charges against private security officer Etienne van der Walt have since been withdrawn.

Precious stones theft

The case centres on an operation conducted at Peter Prinsloo’s apartment in Killarney, Johannesburg on 11 February 2023, during which six boxes of sugilite and manganese stones valued at R14.9 million were seized.

Authorities allege that Mkhwanazi, Witness K and an alleged informant planned the operation, while MacKenzie, Stols and Van der Walt executed the seizure.

The gemstones were allegedly sold for R110 000, and the money was divided equally, with each person receiving R22 000.

EMPD’s Julius Mkhwanazi and Witness K get bail

The magistrate set bail at R5 000 for both Mkhwanazi and Witness K, finding no indication that either posed a flight risk.

As part of their bail conditions, the two are prohibited from contacting state witnesses and must report to their nearest police stations on a weekly basis.

Proceedings have been adjourned until 25 August, when the former couple is expected to appear alongside MacKenzie and Stols.

Mkhwanazi claimed in his affidavit on Monday that Witness K had implicated him in the precious stones theft matter during her testimony at the Madlanga commission out of resentment following the end of their relationship.

According to him, his former partner had developed deep feelings for him and believed their relationship would culminate in marriage.

However, he decided to end the relationship after hearing allegations that the JMPD officer was involved with a member of the Hawks.

Witness K had told the commission that the robbery was carried out after she had exhausted her savings and could no longer afford to pay for Mkhwanazi’s personal expenses, such as groceries, legal fees, and his children’s school tuition.

‘It came as a shock’

Speaking to the media on Tuesday, her attorney, Oscar Thovhakale, indicated that his client felt relieved following the court’s bail decision.

“We are happy [because] R5 000 is within reach and we are going to pay for [it],” he said.

Thovhakale also reacted to the claims made by Mkhwanazi.

“It came as a shock, especially considering the fact that it was not even necessary or relevant to the case. But I don’t have any comment in relation to that.

“I don’t have any instructions. I don’t know whether she was dating the co-accused. I don’t know what went wrong.”

When asked if he would seek to prove Witness K’s innocence, despite her admission of involvement at the Madlanga commission, the attorney indicated that the situation might be the reverse.

“It is not our duty to prove my client’s innocence, but the state must prove his case beyond reasonable doubt.

“Remember, he who alleges must prove,” Thovhakale remarked.

Mkhwanazi legal battles

Meanwhile, Mkhwanazi is facing charges in two other cases.

One involves allegations related to the unlawful installation of blue lights on vehicles linked to alleged cartel figure Vusimuzi “Cat” Matlala, currently before the Germiston Magistrate’s Court.

The second case, in the Boksburg Magistrate’s Court, concerns fraud and corruption tied to a traffic violation matter involving Ekurhuleni city manager Kagiso Lerutla.

He remains out on bail of R50 000 and R30 000 in those respective cases.