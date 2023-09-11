News September 11, 2023 | 11:46 am

Mkhwebane to know fate of her removal from office

MPs will meet at 2pm at the Cape Town City Hall on Monday to vote via a roll. 

Suspended Public Protector, Busisiwe Mkhwebane, during the parliamentary inquiry into her fitness to hold office in Parliament on 25 August 2022. Picture: Gallo Images / Daily Maverick /Leila Dougan

MPs will on Monday vote on whether to impeach suspended Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane.

This comes after the completion of the work by Parliament’s Section 194 Committee into her fitness to hold office. Next Thursday, the National Assembly will vote to decide on her replacement.

MPs will meet at the Cape Town City Hall to vote via a roll call at 2pm. 

The African Transformation Movement (ATM) and the UDM last week asked the vote happens via a secret ballot but Speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula denied this request.

266 of the 400 MPs must vote in favour of the committee’s report for Mkhwebane to be removed.

Not toxic or highly charged

Mapisa-Nqakula said the prevailing atmosphere in the National Assembly was not “toxic or highly charged” to warrant a secret ballot. 

“The robustness of the proceedings and the manner in which opposing views have been openly canvassed both by members and the public is seen as indicative of a healthy democracy,” she said. 

“The Speaker believes that a closed voting procedure would deprive citizens, who have a significant public interest in the matter, from identifying their representatives’ positions and holding them accountable.”

Mapisa-Nqakula also emphasised that Chapter 9 office bearers are held accountable through various oversight processes of the Assembly, conducted openly and transparently, and the Section 194 proceedings have always been conducted in a transparent manner.

She said she found no reason to believe any member would be bribed or exposed to corrupt activities in relation to the vote or that there were any safety concerns that may necessitate a secret ballot.

Mkhwebane suffered a blow last week when her supposed first day back at the office was met with a cold reception as her protection team was withdrawn and police said they would not be held accountable should anything happen to her.

Speaking to media outside the office, she said: “Police have told my protector they cannot be held responsible. It’s like I am defiant. 

“I am going back home because I am told that I am not under any protection and if anything happens to me, the police won’t protect me.”

