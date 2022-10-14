Moepya gets appointed as IEC’s new chairperson

Citizen Reporter

President Cyril Ramaphosa has appointed Mosotho Simon Moepya as the Chairperson of the Independent Electoral Commission (IEC) of South Africa with effect from 15 October 2022.

Moepya has been associated with election management since 1998.

Previous roles at the IEC

Moepya served as a member of a team comprising judicial figures and experienced election practitioners that reviewed the Accra Principles on Electoral Justice.

He technical expertise to the joint United Nations and East African Community (EAC) forum that did a Peer Review on the EAC Draft Principles for Election Observation.

He led the IEC team that provided technical assistance to the National Election Commission of Tanzania.

Moepya managed the IEC team, as project manager, that offered technical assistance to the Democratic Republic of Congo with their first democratic elections in 2006.

He has also represented the IEC abroad on observer missions and to deliver papers at conferences in Europa, Australia and Asia, according to Politics Web.

Moepya holds a B.Com and University Education Diploma from the University of the North as well as an honours degree in Business Administration and an MBA, both from the University of Stellenbosch Business School.

Before his involvement with elections, he held positions in the fast-moving consumer goods, third party logistics, and information technology industries where he worked for Unilever South Africa (Pty) Limited, Transnet Freight Rail, Barloworld Limited and the Bidvest Group. He holds a Masters of Business Administration (MBA) degree, as well as other commercial degrees.

President Ramaphosa said he wishes Moepya well in his new role.

