More children are not being vaccinated in Gauteng

A total of 191 705 children under one year old were treated in the 2025/26 financial year, representing 75.3% coverage in Gauteng.

A concerning decline in child vaccinations is affecting Gauteng, the provincial health department said on Monday.

It has urged parents and caregivers to take responsibility for ensuring their children are fully vaccinated and that their health needs are properly met.

From 83% to 75%

A total of 191 705 children under one year old were treated in the 2025/26 financial year, representing 75.3% coverage in Gauteng.

This dropped from 2024/25’s coverage, with 213 389 treated children (83%).

The significance of this data comes as African Vaccination Week commences from 24-30 April. It is an annual initiative to drive immunisation programmes across the continent.

Importance of vaccinating young

An unvaccinated child “increases [their] vulnerability to the resurgence of vaccine-preventable diseases.” Measles and polio are prime examples.

This can lead to severe illness, long-term complications and even death.

“It is important for parents to ensure that children receive all scheduled vaccinations on time and complete their immunisation programme,” it said.

What may be causing this decline?

The department says that caregivers are not bringing children to health facilities for routine immunisation.

Further, they are not signing consent forms for school-based vaccination programmes.

Studies suggest that the area of residence and poorer households significantly influence this burden.

They say that there are higher odds of unvaccinated children whose mothers did not receive antenatal care (ANC) during pregnancy (57.5%), and if they lived in Gauteng (52.2%).

Vaccine hesitancy in some cultures due to religious beliefs is also a possibility. Supply issues (low stock) and long waiting times in public clinics may also drive the decline.

“These gaps highlight the need for stronger parental participation in safeguarding child health,” said the health department.

What Gauteng Health is doing about it

They are intensifying community-based awareness campaigns across all districts.

Health workers will also target zero-dose children in Early Childhood Development (ECD) centres, underserved communities, and areas that typically don’t have vaccination programmes.

Officials are urging parents to take their children to the clinic for catch-up vaccinations if they have missed doses.

“Immunisations are only effective when all required doses are received on time.”