Two suspects arrested in Thembisa as police search for women in viral gun video

The firearms seized during arrest are unlicensed.

A social media video showing two women handling firearms indoors has led to the arrest of two men, the South African Police Service (Saps) confirmed on Friday, 15 May 2026.

The widely shared clip shows the women laughing while cocking pistols and pointing them at one another.

One of the firearms appears to be without a magazine, but authorities have stressed that the behavior remains dangerous and unlawful.

Suspects arrested in Thembisa over unlicenced firearms

According to national police spokesperson Athlenda Mathe, Gauteng police initiated a tracing operation after the video began circulating online.

The investigation led officers to Thembisa in the East Rand, where the suspects were found and arrested.

At this stage, preliminary findings indicate that the firearms recovered during the operation are unlicensed.

The police also discovered that the suspects were in possession of a hijacked vehicle at the time of their arrest.

“The two men, aged 21 and 34, have been arrested for contravention of the Firearms Control Act, the illegal possession of unlicensed firearms and ammunition, as well as being in possession of a hijacked motor vehicle,” Mathe said in a statement.

Mathe confirmed that the suspects are expected to appear before the Thembisa Magistrate’s Court in the upcoming week.

Fire and magazine. Picture: South African Police Service (Saps) Ammunition and magazine. Picture: South African Police Service (Saps) Ammunition. Picture: South African Police Service (Saps) Firearm. Picture: South African Police Service (Saps)

Investigations remain ongoing, with Gauteng’s Crime Intelligence division continuing to profile the suspects and explore possible links to other crimes.

Law enforcement officials are still working to identify and locate the two women seen in the viral footage.

‘Serious criminal offence’

Acting National Police Commissioner Puleng Dimpane praised officers for their rapid response in tracking down those connected to the firearms shown in the video.

She emphasized that the arrests should serve as a clear warning to the public about the consequences of irresponsible firearm use.

Dimpane reiterated that reckless handling and public display of firearms will not be tolerated, noting that such actions pose serious risks.

“Police further warn members of the public against the reckless handling and display of firearms, as such conduct endangers lives and constitutes a serious criminal offence,” the statement further reads.