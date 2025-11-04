Morning Fix: Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla to stand trial next week for alleged involvement in 2021 July unrest

Catch up on the biggest stories this morning, 04 November 2025, in our simple morning fix update

Today’s morning fix kicks off with Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla being charged with incitement to commit terrorism and incitement to commit public violence.

The daughter of former president Jacob Zuma and MK party leader Jacob Zuma, Duduzane Zuma-Sambudla, is expected to stand trial later this month. The trial is for her alleged involvement in the July 2021 unrest, which left more than 350 dead in KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) and Gauteng.

CONTINUE READING: Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla to stand trial next week for alleged involvement in 2021 July unrest

Businesses put their faith in Madlanga commission

Retired judge Mbuyiseni Madlanga at the Brigitte Mabandla Justice College in Pretoria on 27 October 2025. Picture: Gallo Images

The Madlanga Commission of Inquiry has garnered support from small and medium enterprises (SMEs). They cautiously view it as a potentially pivotal moment in the fight against corruption and organised crime in the country.

The businesses believe the commission’s efforts could lead to significant improvements in transparency and accountability.

CONTINUE READING: Businesses put their faith in Madlanga commission

Explosives expert arrested at Nasrec ahead of G20 summit

Picture: iStock

As South Africa prepares to host world leaders at the G20 Summit, an explosives expert has been arrested for alleged trespassing.

Government Communication and Information System (GCIS) deputy spokesperson William Balyi told The Citizen the man was handcuffed on Monday. The arrest took place at the National Exhibition Centre (Nasrec) in Johannesburg.

CONTINUE READING: Explosives expert arrested at Nasrec ahead of G20 summit

Matrics, here’s what you are writing today

Picture: iStock

The 2025 matric examinations continue on Tuesday, 4 November. Department of Basic Education (DBE) and Independent Examinations Board (IEB) students are writing several exams.

Morning session

The morning session begins at 9am, and DBE students will write:

isiZulu, isiXhosa, siSwati, isiNdebele HL, FAL, SAL Paper 1

IEB candidates will write Engineering Graphics and Design Paper 2 in the first session.

CONTINUE READING: Matrics, here’s what you are writing today

France on a revenge mission? Springboks’ Felix Jones doesn’t know

Springbok head coach Rassie Erasmus and assistant coach Felix Jones. Picture: Grant Pitcher/Gallo Images

Springbok assistant coach Felix Jones doesn’t know if revenge will be at the forefront of France’s mind when the teams clash. The event marks the first meeting since the 2023 World Cup quarterfinal at the Stade de France in Saint Denis on Saturday.

The Boks famously triumphed 29-28 on that occasion, wrecking the hosts’ hopes of lifting the Webb Ellis Cup on home soil. Meanwhile, the South Africans went on to clinch a second straight title.

CONTINUE READING: France on a revenge mission? Springboks’ Felix Jones doesn’t know