Matrics, here’s what you are writing on Tuesday

The 2025 matric examinations continue on Tuesday, 4 November, with Department of Basic Education (DBE) and Independent Examinations Board (IEB) students writing several exams.

Morning session

The morning session begins at 9am, and DBE students will write:

isiZulu, isiXhosa, siSwati, isiNdebele HL, FAL, SAL Paper 1

IEB candidates will write Engineering Graphics and Design Paper 2 in the first session.

Afternoon papers

DBE candidates will sit for Accounting Paper 2 and Maritime Economics in the afternoon.

IEB candidates will write Maritime Economics as well in the second session.

See the full NSC final exam timetable below:

See the full IEB final exam timetable below:

Study tips for exam success

Start with past papers: Work through previous years’ examination papers under timed conditions to familiarise yourself with the format and question styles.

Create summary notes: Condense your study material into concise, focused notes that highlight key concepts, formulas and definitions for quick revision.

Practice active recall: Test yourself regularly without looking at notes to strengthen memory and identify areas that need more attention.

Take strategic breaks: Use the Pomodoro Technique – study for 25–30 minutes, then take a 5-minute break to maintain concentration and prevent burnout.

Prioritise sleep and nutrition: Ensure adequate rest the night before examinations and eat balanced meals to maintain energy levels and mental clarity throughout the three-hour papers.

The National Senior Certificate examinations continue through to 27 November 2025, with candidates writing across six weeks of scheduled assessments.

