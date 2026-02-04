Renault Kwid recalled for suspected dashboard fault

Third vehicular recall by the National Consumer Commission this year impacts 1 393 units sold from 20 January this year.

The National Consumer Commission has announced its third vehicle recall of 2026, this time affecting the Renault Kwid.

Dash fault

In a statement, the commission said the French firm’s local importer, Motus, has identified a dashboard fault applicable to 1 393 vehicles sold from 20 January this year.

“The specified models may experience illumination of a dashboard warning light due to velocity calculation sensitivity,” the commission said.

“If left unattended, this condition may affect the vehicle’s system performance and could pose a potential safety [risk].”

It concluded by saying, “there are no vehicles in consumers’ hands. Motus Vehicles Distributor will update the software before releasing the affected vehicles”.

Recall number three

The latest recall comes after Volvo alerted the commission in January to a possible battery fault that could cause 372 EX30s to catch fire.

Weeks later, Shanghai Automotive Industry Corporation (SAIC Motor) confirmed that 209 units of the MG3 were being recalled due to a seat related defect.

South Africa’s cheapest new car

Repositioned in October last year, the Kwid Life currently retails from R178 799, which makes it South Africa’s most affordable new car by R1 from the entry-level Toyota Vitz.

A more thoroughly refreshed version, sighted in India days for the mentioned realigning, is soon to be revealed. However, it is still unconfirmed for South Africa.

