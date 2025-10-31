Morning Fix: R1.8bn vanishes in ghost salaries and fake housing | Lesedi municipality rate shock sparks legal storm

Catch up on the biggest stories this morning, 31 October 2025, in our simple morning fix update

Today’s morning fix kicks off with the Auditor-General slamming Mpumalanga education for paying dead and resigned workers and unqualified housing beneficiaries. Ghost teachers and housing allowances paid to employees not entitled to them have cost the Mpumalanga department of education a whopping R1.8 billion in irregular expenditure.

The recently released auditor-general’s (AG) report has revealed that the department has, in the previous financial years, approved housing allowances without supporting documents to employees who did not qualify. Additionally, it made salary payments to employees who were no longer working for the department, as well as those who had died.

Lesedi municipality rate shock sparks legal storm

The “shock condonation” by the Gauteng provincial government of Lesedi municipality’s failure to comply with the law in implementing its 2024–2029 general valuation roll has come under fire.

A letter issued by Gauteng MEC for cooperative governance and traditional affairs (Cogta) Jacob Mamabolo, dated 23 October, reportedly retroactively excused the municipality from due legal processes.

Angel of the Vanderbijlpark or the devil?

South Africa has seen its fair share of creative cons, but few were as destructive as the Krion investment scheme led by Marietjie Prinsloo, better known as the “Angel of Vanderbijlpark”.

She managed to decimate an entire town with her schemes.

Matric, here’s what you are writing today

The 2025 matric examinations continue on Friday, 31 October. Department of Basic Education (DBE) and Independent Examinations Board (IEB) students will be writing several exams.

Morning session

The morning session begins at 9am, and DBE students will write:

Mathematics Paper 1

Mathematical Literacy Paper 1

Technical Mathematics Paper 1

IEB candidates will write Engineering Graphics and Design Paper 1 in the first session.

A nation dares to dream – again

You’ve got to give it to national women’s cricket captain Laura Wolvaardt and her brave Proteas team.

They were comprehensively thumped by England in Guwahati at the start of the month. In their World Cup opener, they were rolled for just 69 runs.

