A nation dares to dream – again

Proteas Women are just one win away from going where no senior national cricket team has gone before in whiteball tournament cricket.

You’ve got to give it to national women’s cricket captain Laura Wolvaardt and her brave Proteas team.

They were comprehensively thumped by England in Guwahati at the start of the month in their World Cup opener after being rolled for just 69 runs.

Just short of four weeks later, they returned the favour by smashing England by 125 runs in the semifinals at the same ground to book a place in Sunday’s final.

After their opening loss, Wolvaardt insisted they wouldn’t be haunted by the performance and they would learn from their mistakes.

What a turnaround it has been for the Proteas, who will now face hosts India – winners of yesterday’s second semifinal against defending champs Australia – in the final.

After the England defeat, they strung together five brilliant wins before a slip against Australia in their last group match to book their place in the playoffs.

Now, they are just one win away from going where no senior national cricket team has gone before in whiteball tournament cricket – winning a final.

In Wolvaardt and Marizanne Kapp, who became the leading wicket-taker in World Cups with 44 scalps, they have proven match-winners.

Tazmin Brits, Chloe Tryon, Nadine de Klerk and Nonkululeko Mlaba have also done their part this World Cup.

But as our sport pages suggest, it will take an entire team effort to win on Sunday.

A country believes in our team. A nation dares to dream…

