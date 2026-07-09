Five Vanderbijlpark police sergeants in court over R100k bribery plot

They are facing charges of corruption and extortion.

Five Vanderbijlpark police sergeants have been hauled before court on corruption and extortion charges, accused of demanding R100 000 from a local supermarket owner during a 2024 raid under the guise of searching for illicit cigarettes.

Sergeants Johannes Thakhisi (45), Ntombeko Seya (44), Mpho Molatedi (39), Nhlanhla Sithole (42) and Tlokotsi Kganya (36) appeared in the Vanderbijlpark Regional Court this week.

They are facing charges of corruption and extortion.

Bribery

South African Police Service (Saps) spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Granville Meyer said the matter was postponed to 13 July for further investigation.

“The accused officials attached to the Vanderbijlpark Saps Task Team made their first court appearance on 07 July 2026, following a meticulous investigation handled by the Hawks ‘Vaal Serious Corruption Investigation (SCI), stemming from an incident that took place on 27 October 2024.

“It is alleged that in 2024, the five members conducted a raid at a local business premises, Oreo Supermarket, under the pretext of searching for illicit cigarettes,” Meyer said.

Meyer said the officers then allegedly demanded a bribe of R100 000 from the business owner to avoid arrest.

“Following negotiations involving a third party, the demanded amount was reduced to R25 000. The complainant secretly blew the whistle by contacting the Hawks’ Vaal Serious Corruption Investigation.”

Arrest

An application for an undercover sting operation was immediately authorised.

Meyer said that despite the suspects not catching the bait and not collecting the cash on the day due to operational delays, the investigation continued rigorously.

“Further reports of threats and intimidation against the complainant were added to the case file. Upon completion of the investigation, the case docket was submitted to the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP), who authorised criminal prosecution.

“Summonses were successfully served on all five accused members on 18 June 2026, compelling their appearance in court,” Meyer said.

The investigation is continuing.