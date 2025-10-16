Morning Fix: Ramaphosa suspends Inspector-General of Intelligence Imtiaz Fazel | RAF grilled over R1-billion marketing contracts

Catch up on the biggest stories this morning, 16 October 2025, in our simple morning fix update.

Today’s morning fix kicks off with President Cyril Ramaphosa has suspending the Inspector-General of Intelligence, Imtiaz Fazel, with immediate effect.

In an announcement made late on Wednesday night, the Presidency said the suspension was instituted pending a decision in an investigation by Parliament’s Joint Standing Committee on Intelligence (JSCI) into Fazel’s conduct.

RAF grilled over R1-billion marketing contracts

Picture: X/@RAF_SA

Road Accident Fund (RAF) senior executives have been at pains to account for millions spent on two marketing contracts with a combined R1-billion price tag – with over R600 million spent in two years.

Parliament’s standing committee on public accounts (Scopa) yesterday demanded proof of delivery, value for money, as well as overspending from the agency’s communications head, McIntosh Polela and suspended marketing manager, Hlami Mathye.

Roughly 35 taxi drivers per day found without valid licences in Gauteng

Image for illustrative purposes. Picture: Nigel Sibanda.

The Gauteng Traffic Inspectorate (GTI) has been cracking down on vehicle-related infringements across the province.

Created to bolster traffic law enforcement in Gauteng, the GTI is a dedicated team consisting of 96 officers.

Raise a glass to Broos and his team

Hugo Broos coach of South Africa celebrates with his players during the FIFA World Cup Qualifiers 2026 match against Rwanda at Mbombela Stadium in Mbombela on Tuesday. Photo: Sydney Mahlangu/BackpagePix

You’ve got to give it to Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos and his brave players, who never stopped believing they could qualify for next year’s Fifa World Cup in North America, despite all the challenges thrown at them.

Economic activity stronger for fifth month although risks remain

Picture: iStock

Economic activity was stronger in September for the fifth month, although risks remain. While several positive factors are helping to sustain demand, the low growth rate indicates the economy is operating mostly in survival mode.

