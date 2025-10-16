Raise a glass to Broos and his team

Despite setbacks and points deductions, Hugo Broos led Bafana Bafana to a thrilling World Cup qualification for 2026.

You’ve got to give it to Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos and his brave players, who never stopped believing they could qualify for next year’s Fifa World Cup in North America, despite all the challenges thrown at them.

And there were plenty of challenges, especially after being docked three points for fielding an ineligible player against Lesotho in March, and heaping more pressure on their qualification with a goalless draw against bottom-of-the-table Zimbabwe in their penultimate match – an away fixture played at home last week.

On Tuesday night, they needed to beat Rwanda at the Mbombela Stadium and hope Nigeria defeated Benin at the same time.

That happened with Bafana winning 3-0 and Nigeria romping home to a 4-0 victory.

In the end, South Africa topped a tricky Caf qualifying group C with 18 points from 10 matches, having technically only lost one match – against Rwanda in Butare in 2023.

Even though their last appearance at a World Cup was as hosts in 2010, the last time they had previously qualified for a World Cup was for Korea in 2002, under coach Carlos Queiroz.

Next year’s World Cup, co-hosted by the United States, Canada and Mexico, will be their fourth appearance at the sport’s showpiece.

Broos said: “This is fantastic for the nation. I heard someone saying Bafana was a joke, but now we are there on the high level and everybody respects us. At last, this is something this nation needed.”

Broos has had a solid run since taking charge of the national team in 2021.

He’s recorded 23 wins in 47 matches, with only five losses.

He’s put together a more than accomplished squad, capable of holding their own.

He is targeting at least a top finish at this year’s Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco at the end of the year.

On Tuesday night, he celebrated the qualification with a beer with the team.

More than a few beers will be had if Bafana can continue the good results in Morocco and North America.