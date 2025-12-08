Morning Fix: Simelane to be interviewed for NPA boss job despite past controversies | What caused the Durban CBD explosion?

Catch up on the biggest stories this morning, 08 December 2025, in our simple morning fix update

Today’s morning fix kicks off with ousted National Director of Public Prosecutions (NDPP), Menzi Simelane expected to be interviewed for the new leaders of the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA).

This is despite the Johannesburg Society of Advocates (JSA) applying for him to be struck from the roll on the basis that he is unfit to practise.

Last month, the department of Justice announced six candidates to be the new NPA boss.

The department said the six shortlisted candidates “met the minimum requirements”.

The successful candidate will take over from Shamila Batohi next year.

What caused the Durban CBD explosion? eThekwini clarifies

The eThekwini Municipality has clarified that an explosion in the Durban CBD was not caused by gas.

This comes after a video circulated on various social media platforms, purportedly showing a gas explosion in the Durban CBD over the weekend.

Mother sentenced 12 years in jail for murder of newborn baby in KZN

A 21-year-old KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) woman has been sentenced to twelve years in jail for the murder of her newborn baby.

The woman, who has not been named, appeared in the Mtubatuba Regional Court last week.

Concerns raised about escalating suicides among young people in SA

The Department of Women, Youth and Persons with Disabilities (DWYPD) has called for urgent coordinated action to prevent and address the rising levels of suicide among the youth in South Africa.

According to the South African Depression and Anxiety Group (Sadag), teen suicide is becoming more common every year in South Africa.

“In fact, only car accidents and homicide kill more youth between the ages of 15 and 24. In South Africa, 9% of all teen deaths are caused by suicide,” Sadag said.

“The fastest growing age is young people under 35, specifically female suicides, which peak between 15 and 19 years!”

EPCR wrap: Stormers soar in Champions Cup while Bulls, Sharks and Lions stumble

The Stormers emerged from the opening weekend of European Professional Club Rugby action with a win, while the Bulls, Sharks, Lions and Cheetahs all stumbled in their respective fixtures.

The Capetonians extended their unbeaten run with a hard-fought, if imperfect, 26-17 Champions Cup victory over Aviron Bayonnais in France. Despite the result, they sit third in pool 3, with La Rochelle and Leinster both claiming bonus-point wins.

