Matric exams: Here’s what you’ll be writing on Wednesday

The NSC exams continue through to 27 November 2025, with matric candidates writing across six weeks of scheduled assessments.

The class of 2025 has crossed the halfway point in their matric exams.

Matric students from both the Department of Basic Education (DBE) and the Independent Examinations Board (IEB) are currently tackling a range of subjects.

Morning session

The morning session begins at 9am and will see DBE students writing:

Geography (Climate and Weather, Geomorphology and Map Work) Paper 1

IEB candidates will write:

Geography Paper 1

Afternoon papers

DBE candidates write:

Computer Applications Tech P2 (Theory)

Nautical Science P2

IEB candidates will write:

Geography P2

Nautical Science P2

MEC congratulates matrics

KwaZulu-Natal MEC for Education Sipho Hlomuka has congratulated the class of 2025 for passing the halfway mark of the National Senior Certificate (NSC) Examinations.

“Your discipline and adherence to the Matric Pledge are commendable and reflect the resilience and determination of our learners across the province.

“As you enter the final stretch, we wish all our Matriculants strength, focus, and continued success. May this examination journey open doors to a bright and rewarding future. All the best to the Class of 2025!” said Hlomuka.

Study tips for exam success

Start with past papers: Work through previous years’ examination papers under timed conditions to familiarise yourself with the format and question styles.

Create summary notes: Condense your study material into concise, focused notes that highlight key concepts, formulas and definitions for quick revision.

Practice active recall: Test yourself regularly without looking at notes to strengthen memory retention and identify areas needing more attention.

Take strategic breaks: Use the Pomodoro Technique – study for 25–30 minutes, then take a 5-minute break to maintain concentration and prevent burnout.

Prioritise sleep and nutrition: Ensure adequate rest the night before examinations and eat balanced meals to maintain energy levels and mental clarity throughout the three-hour papers.

