WATCH: Motorists urged to be cautious as snow falls across Eastern Cape

Snow covered fields, roads and mountian passes in the Eastern Cape.

The Eastern Cape Transport Department has also urged motorists to take precautions on the road. Picture: Screengrab of video.

The Eastern Cape Transport Department has urged motorists to exercise caution on the roads.

The department shared videos with The Citizen showing snow-covered fields and hills. The road surface has a layer of snow on it.

Snow

Eastern Cape Transport Department spokesperson Unathi Binqose said the Wapadsberg Pass on the R61 between Nxuba (Cradock) and Graaff-Reinet is not yet closed.

“However, motorists are urged to use that road only if they really need to, and in doing that, proceed with caution. We are keeping a close eye on other mountain passes as well.

“We are keeping a close eye on other mountain passes as well. Meanwhile, the N6 road Komani (Queenstown) and Cathcart is closed due to a truck accident that spilled hazardous chemicals on the road. The road will be closed for a period of time,” Binqose said.

WATCH Snow in the Eastern Cape

The Eastern Cape Transport Department has urged motorists to exercise caution on the roads after snowfall in the province. Snow covered fields, roads and mountian passes in the Eastern Cape. Vids: Unathi Binqose #Snow #EasternCape @TheCitizen_News pic.twitter.com/oz1EWfUzhc June 9, 2025

Joburg

Meanwhile, the Johannesburg Emergency Services (EMS) says no major incidents were reported in the city following the intense cold front, which is sweeping across the country, including Johannesburg in Gauteng.

South Africans will continue to experience wintry conditions, with a cold, wet, and windy start to the week in the country. This is due to a strong cut-off low sweeping across the country, accompanied by snow, as a high-pressure system rides in behind a cold front.

However, conditions in Gauteng are relatively calm, with no snow, and the South African Weather Service (Saws) says it will be cool in places in the north, otherwise partly cloudy and cold, becoming cloudy with isolated showers and rain.

Alert

Joburg Emergency Services spokesperson Robert Mulaudzi urged residents to continue taking precautions during the cold spell.

“Residents are urged to continue to look after all heating devices, things like heaters, braziers, paraffin stoves not to leave them unattended while in use so that we can be able to prevent fire incidents which might occur during these extreme cold temperatures.

“From our side as the City of Johannesburg Emergency Management Services together with our disaster management monitoring teams and all our specialised teams are monitoring all seven regions of the city for any emergencies,” Mulaudzi said.

The Johannesburg Emergency Services (EMS) says no major incident were reported in the city following the intense cold front which is sweeping across the country including Johannesburg in Gauteng. Robert Mulaudzi explains. #Johannesburg #ColdFront @TheCitizen_News pic.twitter.com/1GYP8nsFTc — 𝙵𝚊𝚒𝚣𝚎𝚕 𝙿𝚊𝚝𝚎𝚕 ⚡️ (@FaizelPatel143) June 9, 2025

Weather warnings

The Weather Service has issued two orange and six yellow level warnings for several parts of the country, with warnings of very cold, wet and windy conditions, including snow for several parts of the country.

Localised flooding, road closures and icy conditions are also expected in some areas.

