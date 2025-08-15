Grade 8 Mpumalanga pupil arrested for fatally stabbing fellow classmate

The 15-year-old boy arrested after a fight outside school is due to appear in court in KwaMhlanga.

A Grade 8 pupil from KwaMhlanga, Mpumalanga will shortly appear in court after he was arrested for stabbing a fellow classmate with a knife on Thursday afternoon.

A 17-year-old boy from Senzangakhona Secondary School was allegedly stabbed by a 15-year-old pupil while they were returning home from school.

The Mpumalanga department of education reported on Thursday that other pupils alerted teachers about the incident, prompting them to rush to the scene.

Pupil died on scene after stabbing

The department said when teachers arrived they contacted emergency medical services (EMS) but the pupil died on site.

Police spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Jabu Ndubane said Saps received information there was a pupil who was stabbed and needed an ambulance.

“The police rushed to the scene and found the victim lying face up with a stab wound on his left chest,” he said.

“All relevant stakeholders were summoned to the scene and the victim was certified dead by members of EMS.”

The parents of the deceased pupil were then informed of his death.

Ndubane said that according to information, the fight started after school next to the school gate. The fight then spilled into the street next to the school where the suspect pulled out a knife, stabbed the victim in the chest and fled.

Knife found with suspect’s friend

The police traced the suspect, who is also a Grade 8 pupil from the school, to his home and he was arrested.

“The murder weapon was found in possession of the suspect’s friend, who was taken in for further questioning. A murder case is under investigation,” Ndubane said.

The suspect is expected to appear in court soon after being seen by a probation officer.

The department said law enforcement is investigating the circumstances that led to the incident.

“The department extends its deepest condolences to the bereaved family, friends, classmates and the entire school community during this time of immense grief,” it said.

‘It is heartbreaking’

Acting provincial Mpumalanga police commissioner Major General Zeph Mkhwanazi welcomed the arrest and expressed deep concern at the incident.

“It is heartbreaking that such a tragic incident involved children. Learners should be focused on their studies, not violence. We urge parents, schools and communities to work together to address the root cause of youth violence,” Mkhwanazi said.

To support those affected, the department will deploy officials to provide psychosocial services to both the family and the school.