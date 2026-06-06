Motherwell massacre: foreign national arrested for killing five teens

The five victims were found with gunshot wounds.

A 28‑year‑old foreign national has been arrested in the Eastern Cape after detectives traced and captured him in connection with the Motherwell mass shooting that left five teenagers dead.

The suspect was handcuffed in Gqeberha on Friday following the killings in Motherwell on 27 May 2026.

Arrest

Eastern Cape police spokesperson Brigadier Nobuntu Gantana said the arrest followed an intensive investigation by the Provincial Serious and Violent Crimes Unit.

“Acting on intelligence gathered during the probe, detectives conducted a tracing operation from the evening of Thursday, 4 June, to the morning of Friday, 5 June, resulting in the successful apprehension of the suspect.”

Mass shooting

The case stems from a mass shooting at about 1:33pm on Wednesday, 27 May, at a residence in Mnenga Street, NU10, Motherwell.

Police responded to reports of gunfire and found five males with gunshot wounds.

Gantana said four victims were discovered in the lounge, while a fifth was found in a bedroom.

“Emergency Medical Services declared three victims deceased at the scene. Despite resuscitation efforts, a fourth victim succumbed to his injuries at the scene. The fifth victim was transported to hospital but later died.”

Victims

The deceased were identified as Mpendulo Sjadu (17), Sonwabise Mkhweta (17), Luvuyo Crowly (17), Ibrahim Said (18), and Vuyisani Pinini (18).

Eastern Cape Provincial Commissioner Lieutenant General Vuyisile Ncata praised the investigating team.

Violent crimes

“This arrest demonstrates the relentless efforts of our detectives to track down those responsible for violent crimes. Their professionalism, persistence, and tireless work have brought us a step closer to ensuring justice for the victims and their families.

“We remain committed to removing violent offenders from our communities and ensuring they are brought before the courts,” Gantana said.

Gantana confirmed the suspect faces five counts of murder and is expected to appear in the Motherwell Magistrate’s Court on Monday, 8 June 2026.