North West municipality denies spending millions allocated to water crisis

Kenneth Moeng Mokgatlhe

Ngaka Modiri Molema district municipality (NMMDM) in the North West province has refuted claims it spent millions to address the water crisis to no effect, even as various communities regularly embark on violent protests demanding access to clean and drinkable water.

Two attempts to call Letlhogonolo March, the municipal spokesperson, failed and a WhatsApp message did not reach her on the story that was published by The Citizen on 19 January, with the headline “Millions spent on the water in North West villages gone down the drain”.

Protests

In a statement by March, the municipality dismissed all allegations of corruption raised by community leaders, the local councillor and Ramotshere Moiloa local municipality mayor, Dina Pitso.

This is after people in Lekubu, Lehurutshe and Supingstad near Zeerust barricaded roads in their respective communities over persistent water shortages.

The protests over the failure to supply water by the municipality led to the disruption of school activities in the areas affected.

Municipality denies spending millions

“The allegation that the district spent R1 billion is far from the truth in that the Municipal Infrastructural Grant (MIG), the grant on its own is not equal to the said amount for the 2021-22 financial year, shared amongst water and sanitation infrastructure identified in six local municipalities [Mahikeng, Tswaing, Ramotshere Moiloa, Ditsobotla, and Ratlou] managed through Magalies Water,” the statement by March read.

Community speaks out

This follows assertions by Pilot Mosothoane, a community leader from Lehurutshe, who alleged that almost R1 billion had previously been used to fix the water problem.

“Approximately R1 billion has been used to fix the water problem but there is still no water,” Mosothoane claimed.

Another allegation was made by a ward councillor from Lekubu village, Victor Mogale: “Before I became a councillor in this ward there were two water projects, one was worth R17 million and the other one was R26 million in 2019.

But there is still no water in the village. Millions of rands have been used to fix the water crisis here and in the entire municipality but there’s nothing. People want water,” Mogale said.

Temporary solutions

The mayor of Ramotshere Moiloa local municipality, Pitso, said they admitted that they appear reactive rather than proactive. She was referring to the protests by various communities.

“It is unfortunate that the people who are claiming to fix these water problems only fix it temporarily so that they will be called to do ‘return jobs’. It is negligence on the part of the district municipality. I have written to the minister of water and sanitation,” said Pitso at the time.

Minister visits

The minister of water and sanitation, Senzo Mchunu, visited Zeerust, which falls under NMMDM last week.

Residents of Ramotshere Moiloa submitted a memorandum to Mchunu.

“NMMDM will continue to find all possible means to execute its mandate as a water and sanitation authority despite hurdles created by those who vandalise our infrastructure for their own benefit. The municipality is also in communication with the minister of water and sanitation to find a lasting solution to this problem,” said the NMMDM statement.

