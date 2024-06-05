Murderer suspect hides under blanket to evade arrest

The murderer suspect was found hiding under blankets.

A 29-year-old murder suspect in Ntha township, near Lindley in Free State, was found hiding under blankets in an attempt to evade arrest.

Warrant officer Mmako Mophiring said detectives went on a manhunt this week tracing an alleged murder suspect who was on the run after a serious offence.

According to eyewitnesses, the suspect engaged in a heated argument with 25-year-old Madiela Mokoena outside the gate of a local tavern in Ntha at approximately 22:40 on Sunday.

The dispute escalated, resulting in the suspect allegedly stabbing Mokoena twice with a sharp object before fleeing the scene on foot.



Paramedics declared Mokoena dead at the scene after he had succumbed to a fatal stab wound to the chest.



The deceased was identified by his family as Madiela Mokoena of Ntha.

Suspect busted under blankets

Police found the suspect hiding at his sister’s house under a pile of blabkets. He was taken into custody by the Lindley Detective and Vispol on Monday.

The suspect whose identity was not revealed by the police appeared before the Lindley Magistrate Court on Tuesday. He is facing charges of murder.



“The motive behind the killing is not yet known,” said Mophiring. Furthermore, authorities are working to uncover the circumstances surrounding the event.

Mother killed in Islamophobic attack

In a separate incident, Grayson James Beare was arrested on Sunday morning after he attacked a family of three in their home, killing one in Glenmore, Durban.

Beare’s arrested is subsequent to an alleged Islamophobic attack and murder of Glenmore resident Halima Hoosen-Preston.

The 44-year-old suspect appeared in the Durban Magistrate’s Court on Tuesday. He faces charges of murder and two counts of attempted murder.

The brutal attack occurred on Hyder Road in the early hours of Sunday, leaving a family injured and a community shaken.

The victims, including Hoosen-Preston’s husband and 19-year-old son, suffered multiple stab wounds. A widely shared video appears to show the attacker, Beare, justifying his actions due to the family’s public support for Palestine, falsely claiming they found humor in the death of his cousins in Israel.

The case has been postponed until 11 June, with the state opposing bail and ordering a mental health evaluation for Beare.

