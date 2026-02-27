‘There is no pressure’, says Pirates’ Sibisi ahead of Soweto derby

"There is no pressure; we have been in this situation before at the beginning of the season," said Sibisi.

Orlando Pirates will be looking to bounce back to winning ways when they meet rivals Kaizer Chiefs in a Soweto derby clash at the FNB Stadium on Saturday (kick-off is at 3.30pm).



The Buccaneers head into the match on the back of two defeats against Mamelodi Sundowns and Casric Stars in the Nedbank Cup.



Speaking ahead of the game, Pirates captain Nkosinathi Sibisi they are just keeping positive ahead of the game.



“There is no pressure; we have been in this situation before at the beginning of the season when we lost two consecutive league matches,” said Sibisi during a Soweto derby press conference at the Nasrec Expo Centre on Thursday.

Pirates keeping positive ahead of derby

Pirates lost their first two league games of the 2025/26 season against Sekhukhune United (1-0) and Marumo Gallants (2-1), but they then went on 14-game unbeaten run before they lost to Sundowns.

“We managed to turn things around and get ourselves to where we are now, so, why can’t we do it starting on Saturday? For us, we are just keeping positive to say we can take the game on Saturday.”



Sibisi added that they are drawing inspiration from how they were able to bounce back from their opening league defeats and to become title contenders.

“I think it’s lessons were quite harsh but I think in the first two games that we lost, I didn’t think we created enough chances, which is not the case now. We are creating chances, it’s a matter of us not converting,” Sibisi added.



“But not to put any pressure on the boys to say now they have to try something different. If they can’t score in open play, why can’t we help them during set-pieces? So, that’s been the emphasis during the week to say if the guys can’t score, let’s try and help them with set-pieces as well.”



Pirates are unbeaten against Chiefs in the last four-games in the league, with Amakhosi’s last triumph dating back to February 2023.