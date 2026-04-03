Runaway blogger? – Musa Khawula wanted after court no-show in ex-boyfriend’s murder case

Khawula was previously arrested and charged with his former partner's death.

Controversial blogger Musawenkosi “Musa” Khawula is reportedly being actively sought by police after failing to attend his trial in connection with a murder case dating back to 2022.

Khawula stands accused of stabbing his former partner, Wandile Khambule, to death.

This followed an altercation outside Khambule’s home in Vredenburg, Western Cape, in March 2022.

Arrest warrant for Musa Khawula

The trial, which is being heard in the Vredenburg Magistrates’ Court, has experienced multiple delays.

A key setback occurred in May 2024 when Khawula’s legal representative withdrew from the matter.

According to recent correspondence from the Western Cape office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP), Khawula did not appear in court in January 2025, prompting the issuance of a warrant for his arrest.

His bail was subsequently forfeited to the state, and authorities have confirmed he “is still at large” after last appearing in court nearly two years ago.

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The DPP has turned to the South African Police Service (Saps) to locate and arrest the blogger.

“Be advised that tracing and arresting accused persons does not fall within the purview of the National Prosecuting Authority.

“However, we remain concerned when serious matters such as these are not brought before court, as this prevents justice from being served.

“For this reason, my office contacted the Saps acting detective commander in Vredenburg, who confirmed that they are aware of the matter and that active efforts are underway to trace the accused and bring him before court,” the letter dated 20 March 2026 reads.

Additional charges

Separate from the murder case, Khawula faced charges in the Randburg District Court.

These include crimen injuria, contravention of Section 19 of the Cyber Crimes Act 19 of 2020, and hate speech.

The charges relate to social media posts made in October 2024, in which Khawula claimed that businessman Zee Nxumalo had been unfaithful to his wife, former Miss South Africa Tamaryn Green.

In July 2024, Khawula was imprisoned for 90 days after being found in contempt of court.

This followed his refusal to retract and apologise for corruption allegations he had directed at Nozuko Mbalula, the wife of ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula.

These cases were reportedly struck off the roll due to incomplete investigations.

Musa Khawula Remanded in Custody pic.twitter.com/6HVj1K3tW7 — NPASouthAfrica (@NPA_Prosecutes) January 14, 2025

Khawula has further been charged with attempted murder, reckless and negligent driving, and failing to render assistance or report an accident to the police.

The matter is before the Fochville Magistrate’s Court.

Beyond his criminal cases, the blogger has been mentioned in the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry.

Allegations have surfaced suggesting there may have been political pressure and executive interference in matters relating to his arrest and detention.

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