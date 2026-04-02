No bail for senior NPA prosecutor accused of attacking wife

Allegedly violated a protection order and attacked his wife in Pretoria North.

The Pretoria North Magistrate’s Court has denied bail to a senior prosecutor attached to the National Prosecuting Authority’s (NPA’s) Asset Forfeiture Unit (AFU) for allegedly violating a protection order and attacking his wife.

The NPA welcomed the court’s ruling against senior state advocate Lucas Motshabi, 42, for domestic violence-related charges.

Bail denied for prosecutor accused of assaulting wife

Motshabi works with the AFU in the Kimberley office of the Director of Public Prosecutions.

“This outcome underscores the NPA’s firm stance that acts of domestic violence will not be tolerated, regardless of the position held by the accused, and affirms the authority’s commitment to protecting victims and upholding the rule of law without fear, favour or prejudice,” regional spokesperson Lumka Mahanjana said.

The court has charged the prosecutor with contravening a protection order, malicious damage to property and assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm.

In November 2025, Motshabi’s wife obtained a protection order against her husband in the Pretoria North Magistrate’s Court.

Couple arrested in December but withdrew charges

In December 2025, the husband and wife opened criminal cases against each other. Police arrested them and later released them on bail.

The court postponed the matters to February 2026, when both parties withdrew the charges through mediation.

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“However, on 21 February 2026, a few days after the withdrawal of the charges, it is alleged that the accused went unannounced to the residence previously shared by the couple in Pretoria North, despite bail conditions prohibiting his return,” Mahanjana said.

“An argument ensued between the two, during which the accused allegedly assaulted the complainant, removed children’s clothing from a wardrobe in the presence of a minor child, damaged the gate motor, deflated all four tyres of the complainant’s vehicle and left the scene.”

The wife reported the incident to the police. Motshabi handed himself over to police after the investigation and officers arrested him on 3 March.

Mahanjana said that during the advocate’s bail application, the prosecutor, advocate Tumelo Letaoana, opposed bail. He cited the seriousness of the offences, the violation of a protection order and the wife’s fear for her life.

Bail denied

Letaoana also argued that the accused posed a flight risk because he concealed his Kimberley address.

The court agreed with the state’s submissions and denied bail.

National director of Public Prosecutions Andy Mothibi said the NPA remains committed to ensuring accountability within its ranks. He said it will take decisive action against criminality, including domestic violence.

“The NPA holds all its officials to the highest ethical and professional standards. Any deviation from this conduct will be met with appropriate consequence, and the law will take its course,” said Mothibi.

The court postponed the matter to 7 May 2026 for regional court screening.