Muslim scholar ‘deeply concerned’ after being ‘falsely accused’ of rape

A well-known Muslim Mufti (Islamic scholar) accused of allegedly raping a woman on the East Rand was released due to a lack of evidence.

The Mufti, who hails from Cape Town and cannot be named as he was not charged, was arrested last week and taken to a holding cell at the Benoni Magistrates Court.

He was released a short while later.

Lack of evidence

It is alleged that the scholar abused and raped an elderly woman, and also swindled her out of money and into a secret marriage.

The allegations were widely shared on several social media platforms, including Facebook, X and TikTok.

The mufti’s legal counsel told The Citizen the Islamic scholar did not make a court appearance and was released without charge.

“If there is new evidence, they can reinstate the charges, but there is no prima facie evidence at this point in time.”

‘Targeted social media’

The instructing attorney at a Northcliff, Johannesburg-based practice said their “client” has recently been subjected to a targeted social media campaign in which he has been falsely accused of serious criminal conduct.

“Such allegations are not only deeply offensive but also unequivocally defamatory. This statement is issued at our client’s instruction in order to halt the ongoing and relentless campaign of vilification being perpetrated by these accusers. It also serves to bring the true facts to light and to promote transparency in the face of misinformation.”

‘Disappointed’

The attorneys said the Mufti is both “disappointed and deeply concerned” by the widespread dissemination of false and harmful allegations against him on social media platforms, including TikTok and Facebook.

“These allegations were propagated by individuals presenting themselves as “human rights activists,” who, in a troubling contradiction, violated the very principles they claim to uphold.

“By publicising one-sided accusations without first establishing the existence of corroborating evidence, and without affording our client the fundamental right to respond to or confront these claims, they have acted irresponsibly and unjustly,” the attorneys said.

Allegations

The attorneys said the Mufti denies the allegations against him.

“Our client categorically denies the allegations levelled against him, and further denies any form of criminal misconduct. The clear evidence that exists directly refutes the allegations levelled against our client,” the attorneys said.

“In further clarification, our client was arrested purely as a procedural measure pursuant to the laying of a complaint.

“In certain instances, the police are required to arrest and present an accused person before a court based solely on the complaint, per se, and irrespective of its merit.

“Our client’s arrest was not a reflection of guilt, nor did it imply that the allegations against him were substantiated.

“Notwithstanding, the same commentators and online personalities have persisted in their attacks on our client, seemingly intent on conducting a “trial by social media,” they said.

Legal action

The attorneys said the Mufti has reserved his right to take further legal action, including instituting defamation proceedings or other actions against anyone who continues to publish or circulate false information that “undermines his good name and standing in the community.”

