Tebogo G Mashego apologises to Maphorisa and other artists that he swore at

Referring to them as ‘Grootmans’, Mashego apologised to DJ Maphorisa, DJ Karri, Mr JazziQ and Spitjodipichi.

About a month after apologising to his fans for his social media outburst, Tebogo G Mashego has also apologised to fellow artists whom he swore at during his social media breakdown.

“Today I come with an apology because I swore at grootmans,” said Mashego in a video on his social media.

“Please forgive me. I was not supposed to spew those insults, saying that I want to kill them…I want to ask for forgiveness for that,” said the Biri Marung artist.

The social media tantrum

In September, Mashego went live on Instagram, claiming he was stuck in Nigeria after travelling there for a gig.

In the now-deleted videos of his outbursts on social media, where he cried, Mashego swore at Sony Music and DJ Maphorisa.

He also alleged that the Scorpion Kings, Maphorisa and Kabza De Small, owed him millions in unpaid royalties for the hit song Biri Marung.

After returning to the country, a confident Mashego made more claims about several artists and their lives, including Scotts Maphuma, whom he alleged was not a South African citizen.

The 23-year-old reportedly behaved strangely and acted violently, assaulting people for no apparent reason, which led to police taking him in.

Government’s Justice, Crime, Prevention and Security (JCPS) confirmed that the artist wasn’t arrested but was taken in as a precautionary measure to protect the public and himself.

“Laudium Saps members were summoned to the scene and, in the interest of public safety, had to forcefully remove him from the community as he was visibly resisting,” the statement read.

This latest apology follows another admission of guilt where he apologised to his followers for his social media tantrums.

“Please forgive me for misbehaving, for all the things that happened in Nigeria. I’m talking to my fans only,” Mashego said in a video.

“Let’s pray. Thank you to everyone who’s had me in their prayers. You can see I’m alive. New everything, including the hair,” he said.

The apologies come after his family asked for privacy.

