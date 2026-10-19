N12 closed in both directions as protest causes traffic chaos in Lenasia

Motorists travelling through Lenasia, Eldorado Park and surrounding areas have been warned to expect severe traffic congestion and delays.

Motorists have been urged to avoid the N12 in the Lenasia area after a service delivery protest brought traffic to a standstill and forced the freeway to close in both directions.

The road has been closed between Abu Baker Asvat Drive and Klipspruit Valley Road on Monday morning as motorists head to work.

The Johannesburg Metropolitan Police Department (JMPD) said officers were deployed to the scene on Sunday to manage traffic and divert motorists away from the affected section of the N12.

Delays

JMPD spokesperson Xolani Fihla said the exact grievances behind the demonstration had not yet been confirmed, but the protest was believed to be linked to service delivery issues.

“The Johannesburg Metropolitan Police Department warns motorists of an ongoing service delivery protest that has completely closed the N12 freeway in both directions between Abu Baker Asvat Drive and K43 Klipspruit Valley Road in Lenasia,” said Fihla.

He added that officers were actively managing traffic flow while efforts continued to ensure road users’ safety.

Avoid the area

Motorists travelling through Lenasia, Eldorado Park and surrounding areas have been warned to expect severe traffic congestion and delays.

Fihla urged drivers not to attempt to access the freeway through the affected interchanges.

“Please refrain from attempting to access the N12 through the Abu Baker Asvat Drive or K43 off-ramps,” he said.

Alternative routes

To ease congestion, JMPD has advised motorists to make use of alternative routes, including:

R554 (Nirvana Drive)

Golden Highway (R553)

Chris Hani Road/Main Road through Soweto and Eldorado Park

Impala Road

Precautions

Fihla urged motorists to exercise extreme caution when travelling in the area and to remain patient while traffic officials work to manage the situation.

He said officers would issue further updates as they continue to monitor developments and work to safely reopen the affected stretch of the freeway.

The protest’s duration and when the N12 will reopen remain unclear.