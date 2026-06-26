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National Taxi Alliance says taxi industry cannot afford to halt operations on 30 June

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By Caslian Scott

Journalist Intern

3 minute read

26 June 2026

12:59 pm

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Malele says the industry cannot afford any unplanned downtime, as this would jeopardise its ability to meet financial obligations and continue providing essential transport services.

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The spokesperson for the National Taxi Alliance (NTA), Theo Malele, stated that the taxi industry could not afford any unplanned downtime on 30 June, as this would jeopardise its ability to meet financial obligations.

This comes after the president of the South African National Taxi Council, Abnar Tsebe, said that business in the taxi industry would continue as usual amid the planned anti-illegal immigration marches.

Operational strains

The NTA has reiterated that transportation services will continue as usual, despite the deadline set by the March and March Movement for undocumented foreigners to leave the country.

Malele said that the taxi industry’s decision to operate during the marches against illegal immigrants does not signify a disregard for the grievances of the protesters, but rather that it reflects the severe operational strains currently faced by the industry.

“These strains are driven by exceptionally high fuel costs, largely exacerbated by geopolitical events such as the USA-Iraq war, which have pushed fuel prices to unprecedented levels,” Malele said.

Challenges in the industry

He added that the exorbitant instalment payments owed to financial institutions and banks that finance taxi vehicles, alongside escalating maintenance costs, are challenges that accumulate in the industry.

“Consequently, the industry cannot afford any unplanned downtime, as this would jeopardise its ability to meet financial obligations and continue providing essential transportation services.”

“We are duty-bound to service the country with the highest possible standards and not to harm our ailing economy,” he noted

‘We recognise our vital role’

Malele assured that the taxi industry will cooperate with law enforcement and all officials who will maintain peace and order.

“We recognise our vital role in the national economy, particularly in facilitating mobility and daily commutes, and pledge to operate efficiently and reliably,” he added.

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And concluded that collective efforts are geared towards contributing positively to the nation’s stability and prosperity, especially during times of economic recovery and growth.

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foreign nationals foreigners National Taxi Alliance South African National Taxi Council (SANTACO) taxi taxi industry

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