National Treasury probes suspended Saps procurement boss Fani over alleged influence of transversal contracts

Forensic investigators will test Madlanga commission claims that suspended Saps supply chain chief rigged contracts while at Treasury.

The National Treasury has launched an investigation into Madlanga commission testimony that alleged that suspended Lieutenant-General Molefe Isaac Fani improperly influenced transversal contracts while employed by the department.

Treasury has appointed external forensic investigators to probe Fani and the awarding of transversal contracts during his time as an employee.

National Treasury launches probe into Fani

The South African Police Service (Saps) suspended the divisional commissioner for supply chain management in May after the Special Investigating Unit (SIU) linked him to an irregular contract from his tenure at the National Treasury.

The SIU declared the contract irregular because it failed to comply with supply chain management regulations, involved a conflict of interest, and resulted in wasteful expenditure.

Later that month, Fani received another notice of investigation and intended suspension over the controversial Medicare 24 Tshwane District tender awarded to criminally accused tenderpreneur Vusimuzi “Cat” Matlala.

National Treasury said on Wednesday that testimony at the Madlanga commission alleged he improperly influenced the awarding of various transversal contracts during his time at the department.

“The investigation will test the veracity of the allegations made and, importantly, determine any measures needed to further strengthen the procurement and award processes within the transversal contracting system,” the department said.

Alleged improper influence on transversal contracts

“Findings of this investigation will be made public in the interest of public trust and good governance.”

According to the Treasury, transversal contracts are procurement arrangements that a treasury facilitates for goods and services that multiple public sector entities require.

At the department, the Office of the Chief Procurement Officer (OCPO) centrally manages transversal contracts. The OCPO handles sourcing strategy, bidding, and contract awards, while line departments participate in the procurement process.

“For example, if a transversal contract is for the Saps, officials from Saps would participate in the bid specification, bid evaluation and bid adjudication committees, where they provide sector-specific expertise, confirm demand requirements, and contribute to evaluation and recommendation processes,” Treasury said.

Participating public sector entities can choose to use these contracts, but they conduct procurement transactions directly with appointed suppliers, creating a model that combines centralised contracting with decentralised purchasing.

Treasury processing Madlanga commission requests

Treasury added that it has started processing requests from the Madlanga commission and will ensure that it fully supports the commission’s work.

“The National Treasury remains committed to transparency, accountability and integrity in public procurement and will take all necessary steps to ensure that any allegations of misconduct are thoroughly investigated and consequence management is applied,” it said.

The department added that it recognises there is public interest in the matter, but to protect the investigation, it will not provide media interviews while the process is underway.

Meanwhile, Fani testified before parliament’s ad hoc committee in November 2025 as part of the committee’s investigations into allegations concerning the management of Saps’ supply chain.