Nepotism scandal sees manager of Limpopo government agency suspended

Mampineng Moshidi was suspended for allegedly interfering in an appointment process to see her close family member hired

The Limpopo Economic Development Agency (LEDA) – an implementing agent for the provincial department of economic development, environment and tourism – has suspended its executive manager for corporate services amid allegations of nepotism.

The manager, Mampineng Moshidi, was suspended with full pay last Friday after the allegations gained momentum.

Interference in recruitment process

A source within the agency, who asked for their name to be withheld, said Moshidi was suspended for allegedly interfering in the appointment process to see her close family member hired as a debt collector.

“She allegedly changed the panel scores of the interview in favour of the relative, who could not be named until the completion of the investigations,” said the source on Friday.

“Moshidi is further alleged to have used her executive powers as manager and influenced officials within the human resources (HR) division to change the scores of the interviews in an endeavour to suit her relative.”

According to the source, an investigation is currently underway. It is expected to take a month, while disciplinary hearings are conducted.

Numerous attempts to get comment from Moshidi were unsuccessful as she did not answer her phone. Moshidi also did not respond to a text message sent to her.

On Friday, the Limpopo Economic Development Agency confirmed it was aware of the allegations levelled against its manager.

“We are aware of the allegations relating to a senior official concerning a potential conflict of interest in a recruitment process. LEDA takes all the allegations of this nature seriously,” said LEDA spokesperson Mthunzi Dlamini.

He confirmed that Moshidi has been placed on precautionary suspension.

“This is a standard administrative measure and does not constitute a finding of wrongdoing,” said Dlamini.

Dlamini said the agency upholds the principles of good governance, ethical conduct and integrity in all its operations.

“LEDA maintains a zero-tolerance approach to any unethical or unlawful conduct and will not allow its employees to act in a manner that undermines governance, fairness or integrity of its recruitment processes. The agency will take appropriate disciplinary measures should any investigation outcome confirm wrongdoing.”

Business sector concerned

The Forum for Limpopo Entrepreneurs (Fole) said it was concerned by the nepotism allegations.

“Limpopo has 6.4 million people, the majority of which are lining up the streets of our townships, towns and cities for a job to put bread on the table. As it stands now, about 43 000 jobs have been lost in Limpopo on a quarter-to-quarter basis, as reflected in the latest Quarterly Labour Force Survey (QLFS).

“So, to abuse your powers by giving jobs only to the connected few, the relatives, neighbours and political affiliates is not only a mistake but a crime. We are going to allow the process to run until she proves her innocence in a court of law. If found guilty, heads are going to roll, I am telling you,” said Fole provincial secretary Siviko Mabunda on Friday.