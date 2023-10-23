New Public Protector comes under fire

Incoming Public Protector (PP) Kholeka Gcaleka’s role in clearing President Cyril Ramaphosa of the Phala Phala scandal is unlikely to fade, say political analysts. During last week’s heated parliamentary debate and vote on Gcaleka’s appointment, DA MP Glynnis Breytenbach claimed Gcaleka had an intimate relationship with her previous boss, the former national director of public prosecutions, Menzi Simelane. Her comment was described as “distasteful” and “in bad taste”. Now, opposition parties are likely to put more pressure on Gcaleka regarding her track record in handling cases referred to her. Independent political analyst Sandile Swana said the voting for Gcaleka’s appointment…

Incoming Public Protector (PP) Kholeka Gcaleka’s role in clearing President Cyril Ramaphosa of the Phala Phala scandal is unlikely to fade, say political analysts.

During last week’s heated parliamentary debate and vote on Gcaleka’s appointment, DA MP Glynnis Breytenbach claimed Gcaleka had an intimate relationship with her previous boss, the former national director of public prosecutions, Menzi Simelane.

Her comment was described as “distasteful” and “in bad taste”. Now, opposition parties are likely to put more pressure on Gcaleka regarding her track record in handling cases referred to her. Independent political analyst Sandile Swana said the voting for Gcaleka’s appointment signalled that “the IFP and ANC have made a temporary marriage of convenience to appoint her against protest by opposition parties and organs of society.”

“Gcaleka should not be appointed to a position requiring an independent person not linked to the CR24 faction (a grouping of Ramaphosa supporters in the run- up to the 2024 polls).

ALSO READ: Kholeka Gcaleka recommended as new public protector

The country needs a fresh Public Protector

Considering the many scandals of Ramaphosa and the ANC, the country needs a fresh PP. “That person must enjoy unqualified support of law societies, advocates’ bars, Saica (SA Institute of Chartered Accountants) and other professional bodies.

Unfortunately, Gcaleka comes from the troubled history of the ANC Youth League. “Her chances of success are minimal with the DA, EFF and other structures set to attack her from day one in office – a move towards impeachment,” he said.

University of Pretoria politics lecturer Roland Henwood said: “Given the history of how the ANC protects its leaders, there will be questions on Gcaleka’s conduct.” Corruption Watch executive director Karam Singh said he hoped Gcaleka would “take the opportunity to turn the corner and re-establish the credibility of that office.

NOW READ: ‘Influential countries like US have a duty and responsibility to support peace between Israel and Palestine’ – Ramaphosa