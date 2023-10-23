News

Home » News

Avatar photo

By Brian Sokutu

Senior Print Journalist

3 minute read

23 Oct 2023

08:15 am

New Public Protector comes under fire

Her comment was described as “distasteful” and “in bad taste”

daily news update 20 october 2023

Acting Public Protector Kholeka Gcaleka at the State of the Nation Address (Sona) on 9 February. Photo: Gallo Images/Jeffrey Abrahams

Incoming Public Protector (PP) Kholeka Gcaleka’s role in clearing President Cyril Ramaphosa of the Phala Phala scandal is unlikely to fade, say political analysts. During last week’s heated parliamentary debate and vote on Gcaleka’s appointment, DA MP Glynnis Breytenbach claimed Gcaleka had an intimate relationship with her previous boss, the former national director of public prosecutions, Menzi Simelane. Her comment was described as “distasteful” and “in bad taste”. Now, opposition parties are likely to put more pressure on Gcaleka regarding her track record in handling cases referred to her. Independent political analyst Sandile Swana said the voting for Gcaleka’s appointment…

Subscribe to continue reading this article
and support trusted South African journalism

Access PREMIUM news, competitions
and exclusive benefits

SUBSCRIBE
Already a member? SIGN IN HERE

Incoming Public Protector (PP) Kholeka Gcaleka’s role in clearing President Cyril Ramaphosa of the Phala Phala scandal is unlikely to fade, say political analysts.

During last week’s heated parliamentary debate and vote on Gcaleka’s appointment, DA MP Glynnis Breytenbach claimed Gcaleka had an intimate relationship with her previous boss, the former national director of public prosecutions, Menzi Simelane.

Her comment was described as “distasteful” and “in bad taste”. Now, opposition parties are likely to put more pressure on Gcaleka regarding her track record in handling cases referred to her. Independent political analyst Sandile Swana said the voting for Gcaleka’s appointment signalled that “the IFP and ANC have made a temporary marriage of convenience to appoint her against protest by opposition parties and organs of society.”

“Gcaleka should not be appointed to a position requiring an independent person not linked to the CR24 faction (a grouping of Ramaphosa supporters in the run- up to the 2024 polls).

ALSO READ: Kholeka Gcaleka recommended as new public protector

The country needs a fresh Public Protector

Considering the many scandals of Ramaphosa and the ANC, the country needs a fresh PP. “That person must enjoy unqualified support of law societies, advocates’ bars, Saica (SA Institute of Chartered Accountants) and other professional bodies.

Unfortunately, Gcaleka comes from the troubled history of the ANC Youth League. “Her chances of success are minimal with the DA, EFF and other structures set to attack her from day one in office – a move towards impeachment,” he said.

University of Pretoria politics lecturer Roland Henwood said: “Given the history of how the ANC protects its leaders, there will be questions on Gcaleka’s conduct.” Corruption Watch executive director Karam Singh said he hoped Gcaleka would “take the opportunity to turn the corner and re-establish the credibility of that office.

NOW READ: ‘Influential countries like US have a duty and responsibility to support peace between Israel and Palestine’ – Ramaphosa

Read more on these topics

public protector

Catch up with the latest news from The Citizen on WhatsApp by following our channel. Click here to join.

EDITOR'S CHOICE

Parliament Public Protector’s office wants Mkhwebane to pay back R2.1 million for ‘unauthorised’ accommodation
News Dr Nandipha Magudumana opens case over alleged prison assault
Politics WATCH: ‘I will be president of SA…it’s unstoppable, it’s inevitable’ – Mogoeng Mogoeng
Sport ‘Options on the table’ but no end in sight for SA’s flag ban
Food And Drink WATCH: We tasted the newly-launched Kaizer Chiefs chips: Here’s our verdict…
Find out more

RELATED ARTICLES

Access premium news and stories

Access to the top content, vouchers and other member only benefits

Subscribe