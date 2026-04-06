1Life Insurance says viral Sassa-branded material is fake

This comes after Sassa had already gone public with its concerns.

1Life Insurance has moved to protect its reputation after promotional material emerged that appeared to show an endorsement from the South African Social Security Agency (Sassa).

It flatly denied that the material was ever approved or distributed by the company.

The insurer said it takes any misuse of its brand seriously and was clear that no such partnership with Sassa exists.

“1Life does not use the Sassa logo in its approved promotional material, nor does it market any product as being in partnership with Sassa,” the company said.

It went further, questioning the authenticity of the material itself, confirming that “the image being referenced is not authentic 1Life promotional material and does not form part of any campaign or communication approved by 1Life.”

Investigation launched as partners put on notice

With the origins of the material still unknown, 1Life has indicated it is looking inward and at its broader network to find answers.

The company acknowledged that everyone operating under its brand is held to specific standards, stating that “all partners need to adhere to our brand standards,” and confirmed it would be “investigating this matter further.”

The insurer said it was open to engaging with Sassa on the matter.

“We would welcome the opportunity to engage directly with Sassa so that any concerns can be formally shared with us, properly assessed and addressed,” 1Life said.

It added that it was “fully committed to compliant, transparent and responsible customer communication at all times.”

Sassa had already gone public with its concerns

Before 1Life issued its response, Sassa had already taken the matter public, expressing concern over what it described as the unlawful use of its logo.

The agency was firm in rejecting any suggestion of a formal relationship with the insurer, stating that it “strongly distances itself from this and categorically states that the Agency is NOT in partnership with 1Life Insurance to provide funeral cover.”

Sassa also used the opportunity to clarify the boundaries of its mandate, making clear it has no role in the private insurance space.

“Sassa does not, at any point, work with insurance companies or funeral schemes,” it said, before warning the broader industry: “We caution insurance companies or funeral schemes from the unlawful use of our logo and misusing the Sassa brand.”

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