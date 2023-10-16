News today: Govt could intervene in Tshwane wage dispute, SANDF soldiers sent home, 90% of municipalities ‘dysfunctional’
Here’s your morning news update: An easy-to-read selection of our top stories.
The state of local government has severly impacted service delivery. Picture: Gallo Images
Deputy Minister of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs, Parks Tau, has proposed potential government intervention in the wage dispute in Tshwane. Meanwhile, Patriotic Alliance leader, Gayton McKenzie, has shared his perspective on the ongoing conflict in Gaza, suggesting that labeling Israel as an apartheid state undermines the historical struggles of black people before 1994.
In other news, Minister Maropene Ramokgopa has painted a grim picture of the state of South Africa’s municipalities.
News Today: 16 October
Parks Tau hints government may intervene in Tshwane wage dispute
Deputy Minister of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs Parks Tau has suggested government could soon intervene in the Tshwane wage dispute.
The fight between the South African Municipal Workers Union (Samwu) members and the municipality has ongoing for month, after the City refused to meet a wage agreement concluded between the union and SA Local Goverment Association (Salga) in 2021 for a 5.4% salary increase from July. It argued it could not afford the increase.
Tau told a briefing of the ANC NEC meeting on Sunday the department does not interfere in disputes, and the power of the minister to call for a resolution is “fairly limited”, but hinted it may occur.
WATCH: ‘Calling Israel an apartheid state delegitimises what black people went through’- Gayton McKenzie
Patriotic Alliance leader Gayton McKenzie has weighed in on the ongoing conflict in Gaza, saying claims that Israel is an apartheid state delegitimises the struggles of black people before 1994.
Hamas launched a large-scale attack against Israel last Saturday, with Israel retaliating. Over the last week of fighting, at least 1 900 Gazans, including more than 600 children, have been killed in bloody violence.
Speaking at a South African Zionist Federation’s gathering in solidarity with Israel on Sunday, McKenzie said the Middle Eastern conflict could not be compared to apartheid.
Cape Town road closed for at least 12 month after parts washed away
The City of Cape Town’s Urban Mobility Directorate has warned that Kloof Road between Kloof Nek Road and Round House Road will remain closed for repairs for at least 12 months after parts of the route washed away.
The City deemed this section of the road unsafe for use after extreme storm damage last month.
The storm caused major landslides across Cape Town, and led to the embankment becoming unstable.
City’s Mayoral Committee Member for Urban Mobility, Councillor Rob Quintas said the road’s surface was not safe for public access.
Eight SANDF soldiers sent home after allegations of sexual abuse in DRC
Eight South African National Defence Force (SANDF) soldiers have been sent home from the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) after being accused of serious misconduct, including sexual abuse.
The SANDF said it took this step after receiving a United Nations report containing allegations of serious acts of ill-discipline and misconduct.
The soldiers were deployed under the United Nations Organization Stabilization Mission in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (MONUSCO).
Police official and wife found dead after heated argument
A shocking scene unfolded in Moganyaka village, outside Groblersdal, Limpopo as a 41-year-old police officer and his wife were discovered in a pool of blood in their bedroom.
The gruesome discovery was made by their 20-year-old son.
Police spokesperson Colonel Malesela Ledwaba said the incident unfolded in the late hours of Friday, 13 October 2023, when the couple got involved in a heated argument.
The next morning, their son returned home to find his parents in a pool of blood.
Almost 90% of municipalities are ‘distressed’ or ‘dysfunctional’
Minister in the Presidency responsible for Planning, Monitoring and Evaluation Maropene Ramokgopa has painted a grim picture of the state of municipalities in the country, revealing nearly 90% are in trouble.
Answering a parliamentary question on the implementation and progress of the Medium-Term Strategic Framework, Ramokgopa said intersphere coordination and the state of local government was limiting “the capacity of the state to deliver services and achieve developmental outcomes”.
She said 163 municipalities are currently distressed and 66 dysfunctional.
In other news today:
- One million Gazans displaced as Israel readies for ground attack
- Bafana coach Broos confident of reaching Afcon knockout stages
- Eskom suspends load shedding until Monday afternoon
- These are the four most common mental health challenges for SA entrepreneurs
Yesterday’s News recap
READ: Mbalula responds to Mbeki’s criticism, Cele says he’s not a warlord, kidnapper caught after spending R27k on clothes
For more news your way
Download The Citizen App for IOS and Android