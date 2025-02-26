Mi Casa to perform at Kirstenbosch Summer Sunset Concerts

Mi Casa said every time they step onto the Kirstenbosch stage, it feels like the first time.

Mi Casa said every time they step onto the Kirstenbosch stage, it feels like the first time. Picture:micasamusic/Instagram

Mi Casa is the latest music outfit to grace the Kirstenbosch Summer Sunset Concerts stage.

Known for their soulful House grooves, the trio will perform at the Kirstenbosch National Botanical Garden in Cape Town this weekend.

“Mi Casa embodies the spirit of celebration, unity, and joy. Their music transcends generations, creating an atmosphere that is both electric and uplifting,” said events and tourism manager at Kirstenbosch, Sarah Struys.

Throughout the Summer season, Kirstenbosch has hosted a slew of music acts, from singer-songwriter Lloyiso Gijana serenading Capetonians into the new tear to Mango Groove celebrating their 40 years in the industry.

In January, Freshlyground performed at the venue as they introduced their new lead singer, 19-year-old Mbali Makhoba, who replaced Zolani Mahola — who left the band in 2019.

ALSO READ: Former Prime Circle frontman Ross Learmonth on life as a solo artist, sobriety and sharing the stage with Mafikizolo

Mi Casa

With over a decade in the music industry, Mi Casa—consisting of frontman J’Something, trumpeter Mo-T, and producer/drummer Dr Duda — has captured audiences worldwide with chart-topping hits like Jika and These Streets.

Their signature fusion of jazz, house, and soulful vocals has made them a household name, earning them multiple awards and international acclaim.

“Every Mi Casa show is about love, connection, and creating unforgettable memories,” said frontman J’Something.

“There’s something special about performing in Cape Town, and we can’t wait to share this experience with our fans. Expect an afternoon of feel-good vibes, dancing, and music that brings people together in the best way possible.”

The trio recently performed at the Mahindra’s Fusion Fest in Pretoria where they shared the stage with rapper K.O and singer Young Stunna in the collaborative-inspired concert.

Kirstenbosch’s Struys said the venue was happy to welcome the trio back to the city.

“We are thrilled to have them back at Kirstenbosch for what promises to be an unforgettable afternoon.”

In an Instagram post, Mi Casa said that every time they step onto that Kirstenbosch stage, it feels like the first time.

“No matter how many times we’ve done it, the magic never fades. The way you show up, the way you sing with us, dance with us, and bring the energy—it’s something we can’t put into words, but we feel it deep in our hearts.”

NOW READ: ‘This is the real definition of fusion’: Sjava lauds diverse audience at Mahindra’s Fusion Fest [VIDEO]