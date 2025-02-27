Chidimma Adetshina’s mother has her day in court, here’s what the magistrate decided

Adetshina's mother, Anabela Rungo sobbed after the order was delivered.

The State has imposed strict bail conditions on Chidimma Adetshina’s mother, Anabela Rungo, ordering that she be placed under house arrest.

Rungo appeared in the Cape Town Magistrate’s Court on Wednesday, where she was granted R10 000 bail.

She faces two charges related to the contravention of the Immigration Act and one charge of contravening the Identification Act.

Bail

The state argued that Rungo would be a flight risk and might reoffend.

The case has been postponed to 8 May for further investigation.

During the bail application, Magistrate Sadiqah Guendouz ruled that Rungo could only leave her residence to consult with her legal representatives or attend court proceedings.

Rungo sobbed after the order was delivered.

She was also prohibited from applying for residency permits or engaging with the Mozambican and Nigerian embassies, personally or by sending someone on her behalf.

Magistrate recusal

Earlier, the State brought an application to recuse Guendouz from the case.

It accused her of being biased and having had knowledge about the case before Rungo’s arrest.

Rungo’s defence argued there were no grounds for Guendouz to recuse herself, she gave the State time to find out whether another magistrate could preside over the case.

Guendouz said that, in her decision, there were no grounds for her recusal, according to News24.

“This court could easily recuse itself. What has unfortunately become blatantly embarrassing for the State is that it’s going to find everybody discussed it [the matter] in September. It was the thing that was all over, it was not over yet… Those grounds are not enough”.

Arrest

In August last year, the Home Affairs department found prima facie indications of fraud committed by Rungo, after it launched an investigation into her citizenship.

Rungo, a Mozambican national, was arrested earlier this month for remaining in the country after her South African ID was revoked in September last year.

Home Affairs spokesperson Siya Qoza said the department found that Rungo’s documents had been fraudulently obtained, rendering her ineligible to continue residing in South Africa.

Miss SA

Adetshina was crowned Miss Universe Nigeria in September last year. She quit the Miss SA contest after a widespread outcry about her nationality.

Her citizenship came under the spotlight when she made it to the top 10 of the Miss South Africa pageant, with many questioning her nationality due to her name.

Adetshina withdrew from the Miss South Africa pageant soon after. She said the decision came amid safety concerns.

