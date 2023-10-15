Cape Town road closed for at least 12 month after parts washed away

The level nine storm event over the long weekend of 24 September 2023 caused major landslides across Cape Town.

The City of Cape Town’s Urban Mobility Directorate has warned that Kloof Road between Kloof Nek Road and Round House Road will remain closed for repairs for at least 12 months after parts of the route washed away.

The City deemed this section of the road unsafe for use after extreme storm damage last month.

The storm caused major landslides across Cape Town, and led to the embankment becoming unstable.

City’s Mayoral Committee Member for Urban Mobility, Councillor Rob Quintas said the road’s surface was not safe for public access.

“A civil engineering geotechnical specialist will conduct an investigation and design the repairs, and once concluded, the City will determine how to proceed in reinstating the embankment and rebuilding the portion of Kloof Road that has been washed away.

“At this stage, it is difficult to confirm specific timelines due to the magnitude and complexity of the damage. However, the estimated timeline for the necessary work could be 12 to 18 months before the road can be opened completely.”

Quintas ask residents and visitors to remain patient.

“It is in the interest of the public’s safety that Kloof Road remains closed until the road has been repaired completely. As such, it is impossible to implement a stop-go-system, or even to open only one lane along this section,” he added.

