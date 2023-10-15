Police official and wife found dead after heated argument

The victims are a sergeant attached to the Tembisa police station, and his wife.

A shocking scene unfolded in Moganyaka village, outside Groblersdal, Limpopo as a 41-year-old police officer and his wife were discovered in a pool of blood in their bedroom.

The gruesome discovery was made by their 20-year-old son.

Police spokesperson Colonel Malesela Ledwaba said the incident unfolded in the late hours of Friday, 13 October 2023, when the couple got involved in a heated argument.

The next morning, their son returned home to find his parents in a pool of blood.

Firearm

The victims have been identified as a sergeant attached to the Tembisa police station in Gauteng, and his 37-year-old wife.

Ledwaba said a firearm was found lying next to body of the deceased police officer.

Police have opened a case of murder and an inquest docket to investigate the circumstances surrounding the event.

Although the motive is uncler at this point, Ledwaba said that domestic violence cannot be ruled out.

“While no conclusions have been reached, it is acknowledged that domestic violence is a possibility, given the apparent heated argument that occurred the previous evening,” he said.

Limpopo’s provincial police commissioner Lieutenant-General Thembi Hadebe expressed her condemnation of the incident. She urged couples and families facing domestic issues to seek professional assistance.

In a separate incident, in KwaZulu-Natal, a murder-suicide was also registered by Westville Saps after the bodies of an elderly couple were found in a pool of blood at their home on Wednesday.

The Highway Mail reported that, according to police spokesperson Captain Carmen Rhynes, the bodies of a man and a woman in their 80s were found in their home in Wellington Drive.

“The motive is unknown,” said Rhynes.