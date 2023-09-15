Weather warnings: Navigational hazards and potential flooding

Get the latest weather updates for Saturday, 16 September here.

The SA Weather Service issued weather advisories effective tomorrow, warning of hazardous winds and waves, causing potential damage to coastal structures.

Southern parts of the Northern Cape and the interior of the Western Cape should prepare for cold, wet, and windy conditions,

Coastal areas face severe warnings for hazardous winds, waves, and potential flooding, while windy and warm conditions are expected inland.

Here’s what you need to know.

Weather warnings

An orange level 5 warning was issued for winds and waves which could likely cause risks to navigation from Plettenberg Bay to Port Edward.

Additionally, unpredictable rogue waves are expected in these areas.

A yellow level 4 warning for a storm surge between Plettenberg Bay and Fish River will be in affect on Saturday, leading to a possible coastal flooding event as the sea level is expected to rise 0.6 meters above the maximum astronomical high tide.

Damaging waves are expected to disrupt small harbors and ports temporarily between Alexander Bay and Plettenberg Bay, under a Yellow Level 4 warning.

Fire alerts

On the fire danger front, extreme conditions are forecasted for the north-western areas of KwaZulu Natal, southern and far-western regions of Mpumalanga, southern Limpopo, certain areas in the North West province, and the eastern extremes of the Free State.

These could result in decreased visibility, property damage, environmental degradation, and potentially, the loss of human and animal lives.

Provincial weather forecast

Gauteng will experience fine, windy, and warm weather with an extreme UVB sunburn index.

Mpumalanga is expected to be fine and warm to hot, with extreme heat over the Lowveld.

Limpopo will be fine and hot, with extremely hot conditions in the east.

The North-West Province and the Free State will be fine, windy, and range from cool to warm.

The Northern Cape will be partly cloudy and windy, with cooler temperatures and isolated showers in the extreme west.

The Western Cape is expected to be cloudy and cold to cool, with isolated showers and possible mountain snow.

Eastern parts of the Eastern Cape will be partly cloudy and cool, while the western parts will be cloudy in the south with isolated showers and rain.

KwaZulu-Natal will be partly cloudy and cool to warm, turning cloudy in the afternoon with isolated showers except in the west.