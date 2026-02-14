In case you missed it: Tropical Cyclone Gezani| Another leadership change for MK party| MEC warns older men

Catch up on the biggest stories of Saturday, 14 February 2026 that you may have missed, in our simple daily news update.

In tonight’s news update, the South African Weather Service continues to closely monitor tropical cyclone Gezani, currently located in the Mozambique Channel. Does tropical cyclone Gezani pose a threat to SA?

In other news, the MK party has made another leadership appointment, this time appointing a former ANC Youth League leader as the new chief whip.

Furthermore, as the government explores all avenues to curb teenage pregnancies, Gauteng MEC for Health and Wellness, Nomantu Nkomo-Ralehoko, has warned older men against preying on young girls.

Weather tomorrow: 15 February 2026

The South African Weather Service (Saws) has issued a yellow level 2 warning for severe thunderstorms, with heavy downpours, large amounts of small hail, possible strong damaging winds and excessive lightning on Sunday.

Residents in the Western Bushveld of Limpopo and the extreme eastern parts of the North West will be affected. Full weather forecast here.

MK party appoints Mmabatho Mokoena-Zondi as new chief whip

The MK party has announced Mmabatho Mokoena-Zondi as its latest chief whip, in another leadership change. Picture: MK party.



Mokoena-Zondi replaces Colleen Makhubele, who was fired as Chief Whip late last year.

She took over the position in May when Mzwanele Manyi was also fired as chief whip of the MK party and replaced with Makhubele

Manyi took over the position in August 2024, replacing Sihle Ngubane, but he was also fired.

Other members who held the post included former finance minister Des Van Rooyen.

MEC warns older men: ‘Stop enticing young girls with expensive gifts for Valentine’s Day’

Photo: iStock



According to the Department of Health, at least 130 teenage mothers gave birth in public health facilities on Christmas Day, 2025, an increase from 90 in 2024.

A 13-year-old girl from Limpopo and several 15-year-olds from KwaZulu-Natal were among the teenage mothers.

On New Year’s Day, at least 160 teenage mothers gave birth, up from 80 the previous year.

From April 2024 to March 2025, Gauteng health facilities recorded 23 544 deliveries and terminations of pregnancies among girls aged 10 to 19 years.

Does tropical cyclone Gezani pose a threat to SA? This is what you need to know

The centre of tropical cyclone Gezani can be seen on the satellite imagery. Picture: Saws.

Gezani, which formed over the south-west Indian Ocean east of Madagascar, made landfall over Madagascar as a tropical cyclone on Tuesday afternoon. After moving inland, it weakened to an overland depression before entering the Mozambique Channel.

Upon entering the Mozambique Channel, where environmental conditions are favourable, the system intensified to tropical storm status and subsequently to a tropical cyclone.

Police arrest one of the hitmen involved in 2022 assassination of whistleblower Eric Phenya

Picture: iStock

Police have arrested a suspect in the assassination of businessman Marumo Eric Phenya, a whistleblower who blew the lid on corruption in a multi-million rand tender at a government department in Gauteng.

30-year-old Minehle Mthembu, one of the alleged hitmen who was wanted for conspiracy to commit murder as well as the murder of Phenya, was arrested.

He appeared briefly in the Mtubatuba Magistrate’s Court on Thursday, 12 February 2026.

Yesterday’s News recap

