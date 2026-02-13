In case you missed it: The cat is back | Gauteng water crisis continues | Car-seat murder video

Catch up on the biggest stories this Wednesday, 11 February 2026, in our simple daily news update.

News today includes that alleged underworld figure and tenderpreneur Vusimuzi “Cat” Matlala has been allowed to physically consult with his legal team.

Meanwhile, Hours after President Cyril Ramaphosa pledged decisive action on South Africa’s water crisis during his State of the Nation Address (Sona) on Thursday, thousands of Gauteng residents remain without water.

Furthermore, the Gauteng police have arrested a female suspect for the killing of an e-hailing driver who was allegedly murdered inside a car in Pretoria West.

Weather tomorrow: 14 February, 2026

Valentine’s Day will usher in widespread thunderstorms across several provinces, with the South African Weather Service (Saws) issuing an orange level 5 warning for Mpumalanga and Limpopo.

Parts of KwaZulu-Natal will experience hot and humid weather, while fire danger conditions are expected in places in the Northern Cape. Full weather forecast here.

The cat is back: New revelation in Vusimuzi Matlala prison transfer court case [VIDEO]

Businessman Vusimuzi ‘Cat’ Matlala appears alongside co-accused Tsakani Matlala at Alexandra Magistrate’s Court on October 07, 2025 in Johannesburg, South Africa. (Photo by Gallo Images/Sharon Seretlo)

Alleged underworld figure and tenderpreneur Vusimuzi “Cat” Matlala has been allowed to physically consult with his legal team.

Matlala appeared in the Gauteng High Court in Johannesburg on Thursday, 12 February 2026, for a pre-trial conference, where the order was handed down.

Matlala is one of five accused in the matter. His co-accused include his wife, Tsakani Matlala, alleged hitmen Musa Kekana and Tiego Floyd Mabusela, and Mabusela’s daughter, Nthabiseng Nzama.

Will Ramaphosa’s decision degrade soldier morale? Professor explains why it could

Members of the South African National Defence Force (SANDF) take part in a capability demonstration, 19 April 2025, at the Rand Show, at the Johannesburg Expo Centre in Nasrec. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen

President Cyril Ramaphosa’s deployment of the South African National Defence Force (SANDF) for domestic issues has the potential to degrade soldier morale.

This was the opinion of an academic who has spent years interviewing soldiers, including the SANDF members who returned from deadly combat action in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC).

Ramaphosa said during his State of the Nation Address on Thursday that the SANDF would be sent to fight gangsterism in the Cape Flats and illegal mining in Gauteng.

Gauteng water crisis continues as residents go 27 days without water despite presidential promises

President Cyril Ramaphosa smiles before his State of the Nation Address in Cape Town on 12 February 2026. Picture: Rodger Bosch / POOL / AFP

Hours after President Cyril Ramaphosa pledged decisive action on South Africa’s water crisis during his State of the Nation Address (Sona) on Thursday, thousands of Gauteng residents remain without water.

Some areas have reportedly been without water for 27 days as of Friday.

Several areas across Johannesburg and Tshwane have been grappling with severe water shortages, with residents facing anywhere from 24 to 27 days without access to this basic service.

Can Ramaphosa deliver on his promise to modernise municipalities?

President Cyril Ramaphosa gestures as he delivers the State of the Nation (SONA) address in Cape Town on February 12, 2026. (Photo by Rodger Bosch / POOL / AFP)

President Cyril Ramaphosa’s plan to revamp municipalities has come under scrutiny.

During his State of the Nation Address (Sona) on Thursday, he said the government is continuing with consultations on the white paper on local government. The aim of this white paper is to make municipalities “modern” and “fit for purpose”, ensuring that residents can access government services without much hassle.

The paper also seeks to review the funding model for municipalities, as some struggle to collect revenue and, in turn, fail to deliver adequate service delivery.

Gauteng police probe video depicting alleged car-seat murder

Picture: Screengrab of the video

The Gauteng police have arrested a female suspect for the killing of an e-hailing driver who was allegedly murdered inside a car in Pretoria West.

The police launched a probe after a disturbing social media video depicting an alleged car-seat murder went viral, allegedly showing the final moments of a driver.

Saps provided an update on the crime later on Friday, confirming that the incident happened on Wednesday, 11 February 2026, and a female suspect was arrested.

