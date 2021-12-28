PICS: Israel launches airstrike on Syrian port of Latakia

AFP

An Israeli airstrike hit the Syrian port of Latakia on Tuesday, the second such attack on the key facility this month, according to Syrian state media.

Israeli airstrikes on Syria

Israel has carried out hundreds of airstrikes on Syrian territory since civil war broke out there in 2011, targeting government positions as well as allied Iran-backed forces and Hezbollah fighters.

The strike caused significant material damage and led to fires. Photo: AFP/SANA

“At around 03:21 AM, the Israeli enemy carried out an aerial aggression with several missiles from the direction of the Mediterranean”, Syrian state news agency (SANA) said.

The airstrike targeted the container yard in Latakia port,” SANA cited a military source as saying.

A handout picture released by the official Syrian Arab News Agency (SANA) shows containers on fire at Syria’s Latakia port after an Israeli airstrike. Photo: AFP/SANA

Damages at port of Latakia

The strike also caused “significant material damage” and led to fires, the agency added.

On December 7, Israel carried out strikes on an Iranian arms shipment at the port of Latakia, located in President Bashar al-Assad’s western Syrian heartland, without causing any casualties.

An Israeli airstrike hit Syria’s Latakia port, the second such attack on the key facility this month, according to Syrian state media. Photo: AFP/SANA

That was the first attack on the facility since the start of the war, according to the Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights.

While the Jewish state rarely comments on the strikes it carries out on its northern neighbour, it has repeatedly said it will not allow its archfoe Iran to extend a footprint in Syria.