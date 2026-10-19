Albania PM accuses protesters of crossing ‘red line’ as unrest escalates

Around 300 people have been injured in clashes, prompting the government to promise frontline officers extra payments and salary increases.

Albanian Prime Minister Edi Rama accused protesters of crossing a “red line” Monday after a police station was set ablaze during anti-government demonstrations.

Demonstrators have clashed with police since Tuesday as months of protests escalate, driven by fresh demands for better university conditions, anger over corruption and renewed calls for Rama’s resignation.

“Protests are a right, whereas violence is a crime; this red line must be drawn clearly at this critical stage of our democratic development,” Rama said in a Facebook post.

Rama condemns violence as protesters demand his resignation

The prime minister said he was prepared for dialogue, except with those who commit violence and political parties that fail to distance themselves from it.

Hundreds of protesters again gathered at Tirana’s main square and in front of the education ministry on Monday.

“We will continue our movement until Rama resigns. We are not criminals, we want social peace and better living conditions in our country,” Leka Sina, a 22-year-old science student, told AFP.

“Violence is not a solution, but the government also needs to reflect deeply to understand this revolt,” he added.

Riot police have used water cannons, tear gas and rubber bullets to disperse crowds that have targeted government buildings and smashed stores in several parts of the city.

Protesters have hurled stones, petrol bombs and fireworks at police.

Around 300 people have been injured in the clashes, more than half of them police, according to the authorities.

‘A wave of Russian influence’

Petrol bombs were thrown into a police station and the interior ministry entrance on Sunday.

Several other government buildings have been badly damaged in the demonstrations, including the education ministry, which remains a focal point of the demonstrations.

In a meeting with officers on Monday, Rama praised the police response and pledged a 2 500-euro ($2 200) payment to “each officer on the front lines” as well as a “significant salary increase” from January 1.

Rama, who has blamed “foreign hands” for the unrest, also accused Iran and Russia of driving misinformation online.

Stressing that Russia is “not an ally of Albania”, Rama warned against a “wave of Russian influence surging through the entire social media ecosystem”.

He also warned against “tens of thousands of fake profiles” allegedly linked to Iran, that have been mobilised under the guise of environmental activism.

The anti-government protests in the Balkan nation were initially sparked by a controversial resort development linked to US President Donald Trump’s family.