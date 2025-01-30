Bodies pulled from Washington river after plane collides with helicopter

Emergency crews search the Potomac River after a passenger jet carrying 64 people crashed following a midair collision with a military helicopter.

Part of the wreckage is seen as rescue boats search the waters of the Potomac River after a plane on approach to Reagan National Airport crashed into the river near Washington, DC, on January 30, 2025. A regional jet from Kansas crashed into Washington’s Potomac River after colliding mid-air with a military helicopter near Reagan National Airport, officials said January 29, prompting a major emergency response and grounding all flights. (Photo by Andrew CABALLERO-REYNOLDS / AFP)

Rescue boats and divers scoured the freezing waters of Washington’s Potomac River Thursday, in an increasingly desperate search for any survivors from a passenger jet carrying 64 people that crashed after colliding midair with a military helicopter.

As dawn broke over the crash site and with US media reporting the recovery of multiple bodies, emergency vessels with powerful arc lights and inflatables with diving teams could be seen moving back and forth over a wide area of the river.

Nearly 12 hours into the rescue operation, most of which was carried out in pitch darkness, there was no word of any survivors being found.

“We’re going to be out there as long as it takes,” Washington Mayor Muriel Bowser told reporters.

Citing local sources, CBS News said at least 19 bodies had been recovered, while NBC reported 30.

US Figure Skating said several athletes, coaches and officials were aboard the flight, while officials in Moscow confirmed married Russian couple Evgenia Shishkova and Vadim Naumov — who won the 1994 world pairs title — were on the jet.

The Bombardier plane operated by an American Airlines subsidiary, with 60 passengers and four crew on board, was approaching Reagan National Airport at around 9:00 pm (0200 GMT) after flying from Wichita, Kansas, when the collision happened.

US Army officials said the helicopter involved was a Black Hawk carrying three soldiers on a “training flight.”

Both aircraft crashed into the river.

Dramatic audio from air traffic controllers showed them repeatedly asking the helicopter if it had the passenger jet “in sight,” and then just before the crash telling it to “pass behind” the plane.

“I just saw a fireball and it was gone,” one air traffic controller was heard telling another after communication with the helicopter was cut.

Witness Ari Schulman was driving home when he saw what he described as “a stream of sparks” overhead.

“Initially I saw the plane and it looked fine, normal. It was right about to head over land,” he told CNN.

“Three seconds later, and at that point it was banked all the way to the right… I could see the underside of it, it was lit up a very bright yellow, and there was a stream of sparks underneath it,” Schulman added.

“It looked like a Roman candle.”

Trump criticizes traffic control

President Donald Trump said in an official statement that he had been “fully briefed,” and — while other officials stressed they were waiting for investigations to unfold — he posted a critical take on the incident on social media.

“The airplane was on a perfect and routine line of approach to the airport. The helicopter was going straight at the airplane for an extended period of time. It is a CLEAR NIGHT, the lights on the plane were blazing,” Trump wrote on his Truth Social platform.

“Why didn’t the helicopter go up or down, or turn. Why didn’t the control tower tell the helicopter what to do instead of asking if they saw the plane. This is a bad situation that looks like it should have been prevented. NOT GOOD!!!”

The Federal Aviation Administration ordered the grounding of all planes at Reagan National.

American Airlines’ chief executive issued a video statement in which he expressed “deep sorrow,” while US Senator Roger Marshall of Kansas called the collision “nothing short of a nightmare.”

The chances of passengers lasting for long in the freezing waters of the Potomac were very slim, according to experts.

On Wednesday, the river was 36 degrees Fahrenheit (2.2 degrees Celsius), according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.

At that temperature, “cold water quickly removes heat from the body which could lead to cold water shock within the first minute, loss of muscle control within 10 minutes or hypothermia within 20 to 30 minutes,” according to the National Weather Service website.

Crowded airspace

It was unclear how a passenger plane with modern collision-avoidance technology and nearby traffic controllers could collide with a military aircraft over the nation’s capital.

The airspace around Washington is often crowded, with planes coming in low over the city to land at Reagan National and helicopters — military, civilian and carrying senior politicians or officials — buzzing about both day and night.

The same airport was the scene of a deadly crash in January 1982 when Air Florida Flight 90, a Boeing 737, took off but quickly plummeted, hitting the 14th Street bridge and crashing through the ice into the Potomac River. Seventy-eight people died.

– By: © Agence France-Presse