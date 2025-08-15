Deadly monsoon rains lash Pakistan, killing dozens

Heavy monsoon rains trigger landslides and flash floods in northern Pakistan, leaving at least 117 dead and dozens injured.

Heavy monsoon rains have triggered landslides and flash floods across a remote region of northern Pakistan, killing at least 117 people in the last 24 hours, disaster authorities said Friday.

The majority of the deaths, 110, were recorded in mountainous Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, according to the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA).

Seven more people were killed in Pakistan-administered Kashmir, regional disaster management authorities said.

“So far, across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, more than 110 people have died due to cloudbursts, flash floods and roof collapses,” PDMA spokesperson Anwar Shehzad told AFP.

Another 60 people have been injured, he added.

He said Buner, Bajaur, Mansehra and Battagram have been declared disaster-hit districts.

ALSO READ: Militants kill 9, wound 6 Pakistani soldiers

In Bajaur, a tribal district abutting Afghanistan, a crowd amassed around an excavator trawling a mud-soaked hill, AFP photos showed.

Funeral prayers began in a paddock nearby, with people grieving in front of several bodies covered by blankets.

The meteorological department has issued a heavy rain alert for the northwest, urging people to avoid “unnecessary exposure to vulnerable areas”.

In the Indian-administered part of Kashmir, a region divided with Pakistan, rescuers pulled bodies from mud and rubble on Friday after a flood crashed through a Himalayan village, killing at least 60 people and washing away dozens more.

The monsoon season brings South Asia about three-quarters of its annual rainfall, vital for agriculture and food security, but it also brings destruction.

Landslides and flash floods are common during the season, which usually begins in June and eases by the end of September.

ALSO READ: SA Indians warned about fraud and extortion calls from fake Indian consulate employee

Scientists say that climate change has made weather events around the world more extreme and more frequent.

Pakistan is one of the world’s most vulnerable countries to the effects of climate change, and its population is contending with extreme weather events with increasing frequency.

The torrential rains that have pounded Pakistan since the start of the summer monsoon, described as “unusual” by authorities, have killed more than 320 people, nearly half of them children.

Most of the deaths were caused by collapsing houses, flash floods and electrocutions.

In July, Punjab, home to nearly half of Pakistan’s 255 million people, recorded 73 percent more rainfall than the previous year and more deaths than in the entire previous monsoon.

In 2022, monsoon floods submerged a third of the country and killed 1,700 people.

NOW READ: Hawks successfully oppose bail in case of a Pakistani national’s kidnapping

– By: © Agence France-Presse