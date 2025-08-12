World

Militants kill 9, wound 6 Pakistani soldiers

The soldiers were responding to an attack at a police station in Balochistan when they were ambushed.

Pakistani soldiers stand guard during a Shiite Muslim religious procession in Quetta on July 3, 2025, during the Islamic holy month of Muharram in the lead-up to Ashura, a 10-day period commemorating the seventh-century killing of Prophet Mohammed’s grandson, Imam Hussein. Picture: Banaras Khan / AFP

At least nine Pakistani soldiers were killed when dozens of militants staged an attack in the country’s restive southwestern Balochistan province, government officials said Tuesday.

The attack on Monday happened the same day the US State Department listed the Baloch Liberation Army (BLA) as a foreign terrorist organisation after a string of deadly assaults claimed by the group.

‘Terrorists on motorbikes’

A senior government official of Washuk district, where the assault took place, said dozens of militants attacked a police station and a border force compound.

“The army was attacked by terrorists on their way to respond. The terrorists killed nine soldiers,” he told AFP on condition of anonymity as he was not authorised to speak to the media.

“There were around 40 to 50 terrorists on motorbikes who attacked government buildings and ransacked them,” said a senior official from the province’s interior department who asked not to be named, confirming to AFP that nine soldiers were killed.

The officials said that six other soldiers were also wounded in the attack.

Attack not claimed by any group

A senior official from the province’s interior department said the militants hurled hand grenades at the Frontier Corps compound in Basima city of Washuk district.

No group has claimed the attack, but the BLA is the most active in the region.

Washington had already listed the BLA under the less severe label of specially designated global terrorists, which targets financial resources, before toughening the ban on Monday.

US contact with Pakistan

The new step comes as US President Donald Trump increases contact with Pakistan, which was kept at arm’s length by his predecessor Joe Biden, whose administration resented Islamabad’s role in the two-decade war in Afghanistan.

Baloch separatists and rights groups say the military’s heavy-handed response to the insurgency has included widespread enforced disappearances and extrajudicial killings.

