Pakistani businessman freed, kidnap suspect shot dead in KZN

A ransom of R200 000 was demanded.

A suspect who had allegedly kidnapped a Pakistani businessman in Hluhluwe, KwaZulu-Natal (KZN), has been killed in a shootout with police.

The man was shot dead at Empangeni on Saturday night, 9 May 2026.

Ransom

According to police, the Pakistani businessman was kidnapped on the morning of 6 May 2026, and a ransom of R200 000 was demanded.

The following day, R90 000 was paid, and the victim was released on the condition that the balance would be paid once his freedom was guaranteed.

Shootout

Police spokesperson Colonel Robert Netshiunda said the Empangeni Tactical Response Team (TRT) initiated an operation and arranged a guided drop-off of the outstanding balance.

“On Saturday night, a parcel was dropped on the N2 northbound and three suspects, who were travelling in a bakkie, arrived to pick up the parcel.

“The TRT officers confronted the suspects, and a shootout ensued. One suspect was shot and fatally wounded at the scene, the second suspect fled into the bushes and disappeared in the darkness, while the third suspect drove off,” Netshiunda said.

Manhunt

Netshiunda said the bakkie the suspect was driving was found abandoned on the N2 on-ramp at Empangeni.

“A firearm whose serial number was filed off was found in the possession of the deceased suspect.”

Police have launched a manhunt for the suspects who fled and evaded arrest.

Picture: Saps

KZN shootout

Meanwhile, the police are continuing their investigation into a shootout between community patrollers and alleged suspects in KZN.

The gun battle occurred at Bhambayi in Inanda just before midnight on Friday, 1 May 2026.

According to police, a group of community patrollers were patrolling along Nohohwana Skeke Street when they came across three men whom they suspected of committing robberies in the area.

“An altercation reportedly ensued, and there was an exchange of gunfire between the community patrollers and the alleged suspects. Two people, a community patroller and an alleged suspect, died at the scene,” said Netshiunda.

“Two more community patrollers succumbed to their gunshot wounds in hospital.”

Organised crime

The Provincial Police Commissioner of KZN, Lieutenant General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi, has reiterated that organised community crime-fighting groups must work with police and avoid direct confrontation with suspected criminals.