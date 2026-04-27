World

Home » News » World

French teen faces jail in Singapore for licking vending machine straw (VIDEO)

Picture of Agence France Presse

By Agence France Presse

2 minute read

27 April 2026

01:41 pm

RELATED ARTICLES

The mischief offence carries a punishment of up to two years in jail on conviction and a fine

Didier Gaspard Owen Maximilien licks straw Singapore

A screenshot of the video of Didier Gaspard Owen Maximilien licking a straw and placing it back in the vending machine.

Google
Add as Preferred Source on Google
Google News
Follow on Google News

A French teenager has been charged with mischief and public nuisance in Singapore for licking a straw and putting it back in an orange juice vending machine, court documents showed on Monday.

Didier Gaspard Owen Maximilien, 18, allegedly filmed himself “licking a straw and placing it back at the vending machine”, uploaded the video on Instagram knowing that it “would or would probably cause annoyance to the public”, according to the documents.

Watch: Teen films himself licking straw in Singapore

The teenager is studying in Singapore, according to court records.

The public nuisance offence carries a jail term of up to three months and a fine.

A second charge of committing mischief said Maximilien knew that he was “likely to cause wrongful loss or damage” to iJooz, the company operating the vending machine which had to replace all 500 straws in the dispenser.

Possible two years in jail

The mischief offence carries a punishment of up to two years in jail on conviction and a fine, according to the charge sheet.

Both offences were allegedly committed on 12 March.

The charges were lodged before a district court last Friday, and the next hearing will be on 22 May.

The Straits Times newspaper said the video “quickly went viral, sparking shock and concern among netizens”.

Support Local Journalism

Add The Citizen as a Preferred Source on Google and follow us on Google News to see more of our trusted reporting in Google News and Top Stories.

Google
Add as Preferred Source on Google
Google News
Follow on Google News

Read more on these topics

Singapore

EDITOR'S CHOICE

News Ramaphosa addresses illegal immigration and failing municipalities on Freedom Day
PSL Pirates’ Ouaddou blasts Chiefs for ‘karate’ tactics
Crime Brazilian drug mule with cocaine worth R8.7m arrested at OR Tambo airport
News Luxury cars for traditional leaders in Limpopo greeted with both cheers and jeers
Business Minister Malatsi takes the heat after reports of using fake, made-up research for SA’s AI policy

Download our app

App Store badge Google Play Store badge

Get the latest news and updates on Whatsapp

Support Local Journalism

Google
Add as Preferred Source on Google
Google News
Follow on Google News