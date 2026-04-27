French teen faces jail in Singapore for licking vending machine straw (VIDEO)

The mischief offence carries a punishment of up to two years in jail on conviction and a fine

A French teenager has been charged with mischief and public nuisance in Singapore for licking a straw and putting it back in an orange juice vending machine, court documents showed on Monday.

Didier Gaspard Owen Maximilien, 18, allegedly filmed himself “licking a straw and placing it back at the vending machine”, uploaded the video on Instagram knowing that it “would or would probably cause annoyance to the public”, according to the documents.

Watch: Teen films himself licking straw in Singapore

The teenager is studying in Singapore, according to court records.

The public nuisance offence carries a jail term of up to three months and a fine.

A second charge of committing mischief said Maximilien knew that he was “likely to cause wrongful loss or damage” to iJooz, the company operating the vending machine which had to replace all 500 straws in the dispenser.

Possible two years in jail

The mischief offence carries a punishment of up to two years in jail on conviction and a fine, according to the charge sheet.

Both offences were allegedly committed on 12 March.

The charges were lodged before a district court last Friday, and the next hearing will be on 22 May.

The Straits Times newspaper said the video “quickly went viral, sparking shock and concern among netizens”.