‘Extreme violence’: Haiti declares state of emergency after huge prison break

A deadly gang assault on the main prison of Haiti's capital of Port-au-Prince allowed thousands of inmates to escape.

This screen grab taken from AFPTV shows tires on fire near the main prison of Port-au-Prince, Haiti, on March 3, 2024, after a breakout by several thousand inmates. At least a dozen people died as gang members attacked the main prison in Haiti’s capital, triggering a breakout by several thousand inmates. Photo: Luckenson Jean / AFPTV/ AFP

Haiti’s government declared on Sunday, 3 March a state of emergency and nighttime curfew in a bid to regain control of the country after a deadly gang assault on the capital’s main prison that allowed thousands of inmates to escape.

The curfew will be enforced from 6pm to 5am in the Ouest region, which includes the capital, through Wednesday, the government said in a statement, adding that both the curfew and the state of emergency can be extended.

About a dozen people died as gang members attacked the National Penitentiary in Port-au-Prince overnight Saturday into Sunday, an AFP reporter observed.

Haiti prison break: New spate of extreme violence in capital

The attack came as part of a new spate of extreme violence in the Haitian capital, where well-armed gangs who control much of the city have wreaked havoc since Thursday.

The gangs say they want to oust Prime Minister Ariel Henry, who has led the crisis-wracked Caribbean nation since the assassination of president Jovenel Moise in 2021.

Only around 100 of the National Penitentiary’s estimated 3,800 inmates were still inside the facility on Sunday after the gang assault, Pierre Esperance of the National Network for Defense of Human Rights said.

This screen grab taken from AFPTV shows a person waving his hand from a cell inside the main prison of Port-au-Prince, Haiti, on 3 March 2024, after a breakout by several thousand inmates. Photo: Luckenson Jean / AFPTV / AFP

“We counted many prisoners’ bodies,” he added.

An AFP reporter who visited the prison on Sunday observed around a dozen bodies outside it and hardly anyone inside. Some bodies had wounds from bullets or other projectiles.

Curfew set to ‘re-establish order’

In its statement late Sunday, the Haitian government said security forces had “received orders to use all legal means at their disposal to enforce the curfew and detain those who violate it.”

It said the objective was to allow the government to “re-establish order and take the appropriate measures to take back control of the situation.”

Economy Minister Patrick Michel Boisvert signed the statement as the country’s acting prime minister.

Gang-plagued nation

Prime Minister Henry was in Kenya last week to sign an agreement to deploy police from the East African country to lead a UN-backed law-and-order mission to the gang-plagued nation.

Haiti’s government is notoriously weak — kidnapping and other violent crime is rampant and gangs are described as much better armed than the police themselves.

Second prison attacked by gangs

Gang members also attacked a second prison called Croix des Bouquets, police said earlier.

Known gang leaders and people charged in the assassination of Moise were among those incarcerated in the main prison, located a few hundred metres from the National Palace, the Haitian daily Le Nouvelliste said.

The prison had been “spied on by the assailants since Thursday via drones,” before it was attacked early Saturday evening, according to Le Nouvelliste.

Esperance said it was not immediately clear how many inmates escaped from the second prison, which he said held 1,450 inmates.

ALSO READ: Kenya, Haiti sign ‘reciprocal’ agreement on police deployment

Kenya-led security mission

Powerful gang leader Jimmy Cherisier, known by the nickname Barbecue, said in a video posted on social media that armed groups in Haiti were acting in concert “to get Prime Minister Ariel Henry to step down”.

It was not immediately clear on Sunday if the prime minister had returned to Haiti after his Kenya trip.

The UN Security C

ouncil in October approved an international police support mission to Haiti that Nairobi had agreed to lead, but a Kenyan court ruling has thrown its future into doubt.

On Friday, Henry signed an accord in Nairobi with Kenyan President William Ruto on deploying the force.

Ruto said he and Henry had “discussed the next steps to enable the fast-tracking of the deployment,” but it was not immediately clear whether the agreement would counter a court ruling in January that branded the deployment “illegal”.

Haiti a ‘country of chaos’ after presidential assassination

Haiti, the Western hemisphere’s poorest nation, has been in turmoil for years, and the 2021 presidential assassination plunged the country further into chaos.

No elections have taken place since 2016 and the presidency remains vacant.

Protesters have demanded Henry’s resignation in line with a political deal that required Haiti to hold polls and for him to cede power to newly elected officials by 7 February of this year.

— By © Agence France-Presse

ALSO READ: Haiti president’s widow among dozens indicted in his killing: local media